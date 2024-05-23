Union’s ShelfWatch survey to revisit major supermarkets over next 48 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union’s ShelfWatch survey to revisit major supermarkets over next 48 hours

Phase two of the survey will continue to look at the availability and origin of all fresh and lightly processed Scottish goods.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFU Scotland's ShelfWatch survey is carried out by an independent research firm.
The second phase of NFU Scotland’s ShelfWatch survey is now underway in major retailers Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Marks & Spencer, Lidl and Aldi.

The union started the supermarket survey in January which highlighted how and where Scottish produce is being made available to buy.

An independent research firm visited 71 stores across mainland Scotland, looking at more than 15,000 products of beef, lamb, pork, chicken, eggs, vegetables and dairy.

Since phase one results of the survey were reported, Asda attended the NFUS annual conference, and a further meeting is taking place.

The union has also met with Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, and meetings with M&S and Morrisons are planned.

Requests for meetings with other retailers – Lidl and Co-op – have yet to receive a reply.

Round one of survey featured 71 store visits and 15,000 products

ShelfWatch phase two will continue to look at the availability and origin of all fresh and lightly processed goods on Scottish supermarket shelves with a one-off look at branded Scottish products in the dairy category.

It will also examine the labelling on those products to better understand the transparency for consumers in making choices.

John Davidson, chief executive of NFUS, revealed the results of the shelf watch at the NFUS conference in February.

The results from round two will be reported next month ahead of the Royal Highland Show.

In total, four ShelfWatch studies will be carried out this year.

All retailers involved in the latest survey were notified 24 hours in advance of the study commencing.

Four ShelfWatch studies to be carried out in 2024

NFUS chief executive John Davidson said the first results in February revealed a “completely mixed bag” of what is going on in supermarkets across Scotland.

“Over the coming year, ShelfWatch will identify those retailers who are giving outstanding support to local food production in Scotland and those who must do better,” he said.

“While it was encouraging to see that there was strong support for Scottish and UK produce in general and examples of some retailers stocking 100% Scottish, others at that time had little or no Scottish produce amongst own-label goods on their shelves in some sectors.

‘We will identify the supermarkets who must do better’ says NFUS chief

“We will use these results to inform discussions with those retailers who have been identified as having zero or low levels of Scottish produce available to better understand any sourcing challenges they have and look to resolve these.

“Our ambition is that, when we come to complete our final ShelfWatch at the end of this year, there has been a marked improvement in the availability of Scottish produce in Scottish stores, allowing our consumers to fully support the hard work of Scottish farmers and crofters.”

