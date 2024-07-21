‘Attractive ‘Clydesdale filly steals show at big Sutherland event

A Clydesdale filly from Eric Johnstone, of Muir of Ord, was crowned champion of champions at this year’s Sutherland Show on Dornoch Links.

The homebred yearling, Ord Tigerlilly, from Ord Clydesdales, was crowned in the main ring by judges Isobell McCallum, of Belmaduthy, Munlochy, and Mary Fraser, of Dunain Mains, Inverness.

Judges thought the horse had “great movement” and was well turned out, with “good colouring and an attractive head”.

First-timer follows in footsteps of parents’ own show success

The overall horse champion was on its first outing at Saturday’s show.

But its parents are no strangers to the limelight. The young Clydesdale was sired by Eskechraggan Ernest, a previous reserve champion of the prestigious Cawdor Cup.

The dam, Ord Envy, has been champion of champions at Aberdeen Clydesdale Show and is also a previous horse champion at the Black Isle Show.

Reserve champ is Blue Texel tup from Ardgay

Reserve champion was a Blue Texel tup lamb from Mark Munro, of Invercharron Farm, Ardgay.

The Sutherland farmer is also no stranger to collecting rosettes, as his Blue Texel gimmer won champion of champions last year at the show – his first foray into the sheep lines.

The successful breeder is also well known for taking inter-breed and breed cattle champions on the show circuit across the north.

Tup lamb Invercharron Jungle Jim was described by Sutherland Show sheep judge Hazel McNee, of Over Finlarg, Dundee, as “a very smart example” of the breed which was well turned out, with “great breed characteristics”.

Mr Munro’s tup lamb topped the any other non-native breed section before being picked as the supreme sheep and entering the main ring for the overall championship.

The homebred lamb was sired by Walston Great Guns and out of the ewe Woods Blues Emerald.

Also in the final lineup was the inter-breed cattle champion from Catherine Anne MacDonald, of Torroble, Lairg. A crofter and teacher, Ms MacDonald won the overall beef section with her 10-year-old Limousin cross Aberdeen-Angus cow, Daisy.

Shown with her Limousin cross calf at foot, the cow won the prize for champion in the crofters’ cattle section on her way to winning the inter-breed championship.

‘Fantastic commercial cow’

The overall cattle judge was Robert McNee, of Over Finlarg, who described the supreme beef winner, sired by a department bull from Knocknagael and Balrober, as “a fantastic commercial cow”.

The well-known pedigree and commercial breeder was particularly impressed with the “overall correctness and balance” of the cow, despite the animal being over 10 years old.

Commenting on another successful Sutherland Show, president Ewan Cameron said: “It is great to seen how the event has grown year-on-year, with an ever-increasing number of trade stands, exhibitors and visitors.

“It was a great day out for everyone, with a brilliant show of livestock from across Scotland showing the best of sheep, cattle, and horse and pony breeds.”

Results:

Pure native cattle (Judge: Ian Green, Corskie). Champion – Hamish Polson, Rowanfield, Strathpeffer, with an Aberdeen-Angus cow, Spittal Shore Evora. Sired by Blelack Princle Constable and out of a homebred cow. The cow was shown with her male calf, Evander, by Blelack Electric. Reserve – Balavil Estate, Kingussie, with an Aberdeen-Angus heifer, Balavilhouse Blueberry, sired by Balavilhouse Royal Era and out of Blelack Blueberry 420. Previous winner of the pairs at the Black Beauty Bonanza in 2023 and shown by stockman Gerald Joyce.

Pedigree cattle, non-native (Judge: Ian Green, Corskie). Champion – Fergus Forbes, Little Kildrummie Farm, Nairn, with Simmental heifer Phelma, sired by Glenturk Legend and out of Blackford Kelma. The heifer was on its first outing at a show and is heading to the Nairn, Black Isle and Grantown shows.

Highland cattle (Judge: Gordon McConachie, Moray). Champion – Tordarroch Estate, Farr, with two-year-old heifer Taragael 9th of Tordarroch, sired by Macrae Charles of Moal and out of Taragael the third of Tordarroch. Reserve – Leys Castle Farm, Inverness, with yearling heifer Lora the second of Leys. Sired by Dougald the second of Leys and out of Lora of Mottistone.

Commercial cattle (Judge: Wilson Peters, Crieff). Champion and inter-breed reserve champion – Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, with Limousin cross homebred yearling stot Brewdog. Earlier in the year was awarded reserve commercial champion at the Royal Highland Show. The February 2023-born bullock was sired by a Limousin bull, Beachmont Pacman, and out of a homebred cow. Reserve – Fraser Family, Easter Clune Farm, Lethen, Nairn, with a Limousin cross yearling steer. Born in October 2023 from a homebred cow and sired by Limousin bull Homebyres Nepal.

Crofters’ cattle (Judge: Wilson Peters, Crieff). Champion and inter-breed beef champion – Catherine Anne MacDonald, Torroble, Lairg, with a 10-year-old Limousin cross cow. Reserve – Ian Grant, Seaview Cottage, Gairloch, with a 21-month Limousin cross British Blue heifer, Cola. Sired by a Limousin cross bull, Pluto, and out of a homebred cow.

North country Cheviot, lowground (Judge: Tommy Sinclair, Caithness). Champion – Tasha Smith and Michael Anderson, West Catchery, Watten, Caithness, with a four-crop homebred ewe sired by a Westerdunnet tup. Reserve – Graham Johnstone, Hallcroft, Brora, with a three sheer tup, Sebay Chester.

North country Cheviot, hill (Judge: Scott Renwick, Ullapool). Champion and reserve – Badanloch Estate, Kinbrace, with a two-crop ewe taking supreme. Sired by Badanloch Aristocrat and out of a homebred ewe. Reserve with a ewe lamb sired by Langdale Cavalier.

North country Cheviot, hill, crofter (Judge: Sarah-Jane Forbes, Banffshire). Champion and reserve – Liam Matheson, Rhinamain, Bonar Bridge, with a homebred four-crop ewe sired by Badanloch Blaze. Reserve with a tup lamb also sired by the Badanloch tup.

Beltex (Judge: Alan Munro, Fearn). Champion – J Scott and Partners, Fearn Farm, Tain, with gimmer Fearn Jezebel. Sired by Lakeview Gerald and out of a Loandhu ewe. Reserve – J Munro and Son, Invercharron Farm, Ardgay, with ewe Criffel Flower. Sired by Tercrosset Emperor and out of a Heatheryhall ewe. Was previously Beltex champion at last year’s Black Isle Show.

Texel (Judge: Jemma Green, Moray). Interbreed champion, champion and reserve– Philip Gill, Duncroft, Wester Raddery, Fortrose, with a gimmer taking supreme. Sired by Duncryne Frankie Boy and out of a homebred ewe. Reserve was a tup lamb by Usk Vale Goliath on its first outing.