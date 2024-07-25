Young pup and her big brother triumph at New Deer Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young pup and her big brother triumph at New Deer Show

Lacey and Parker racked up four of the top prizes between them.

By Keith Findlay
Prize-winning doggie duo Lacey and Parker, with their owner, Katrina Byrne.
Prize-winning doggie duo Lacey and Parker, with their owner, Katrina Byrne. Image: Katrina Byrne

Sibling Labradors have made their owner “super proud” after scooping top prizes at one of the north-east’s biggest agricultural events.

Their title-winning successes came during last weekend’s New Deer Show.

Lacey, a 1o-month old black lab going by the official name of Glenhugo Dark Ruffian, won her class.

She also came away with the best puppy in show title.

Her four-year-old, yellow lab big brother, Parker, aka Glenhugo Red Rum, triumphed in the gundog class.

He went on to clinch the overall best in show prize.

‘These days don’t come around very often. We are delighted with the super results from our two doggies.”

Both dogs were homebred by Katrina Byrne, who runs Glenhugo Labradors, near Auchenblae in Aberdeenshire.

Ms Byrne said: “These days don’t come around very often. We are delighted with the super results from our two doggies.

“To take best puppy is amazing but to also take the best in show title as well is beyond words. I am super proud of them.”

Glenhugo has been breeding Kennel Club (KC)-registered Labradors for about 12 years.

Second best puppy prize this year

“Lacey  is our youngest,” Ms Byrne said, adding: “This is her second best puppy title this year. The first was at Fife Show earlier in the season. She is a very loyal pup and learning the ropes well from her big brother, Parker.”

She went on: “Parker is one of my stud dogs. He has sired almost 100 KC-registered puppies to date.

“He is without a doubt one of the happiest dogs I have ever known. The judge at New Deer said he looked genuinely delighted to be in the ring.”

Mum Lola was show-winner too

Ms Byrne’s prize-winning pair have followed in the footsteps of their mum, Lola, aka Glenhugo Black Caviar, who also has best puppy and best in show titles to her name.

Their owner was back at New Deer Show the next day to judge some of the horse categories.

Gallery: 25 of the best pictures from New Deer Show

