Young pup and her big brother triumph at New Deer Show

Sibling Labradors have made their owner “super proud” after scooping top prizes at one of the north-east’s biggest agricultural events.

Their title-winning successes came during last weekend’s New Deer Show.

Lacey, a 1o-month old black lab going by the official name of Glenhugo Dark Ruffian, won her class.

She also came away with the best puppy in show title.

Her four-year-old, yellow lab big brother, Parker, aka Glenhugo Red Rum, triumphed in the gundog class.

He went on to clinch the overall best in show prize.

Both dogs were homebred by Katrina Byrne, who runs Glenhugo Labradors, near Auchenblae in Aberdeenshire.

Ms Byrne said: “These days don’t come around very often. We are delighted with the super results from our two doggies.

“To take best puppy is amazing but to also take the best in show title as well is beyond words. I am super proud of them.”

Glenhugo has been breeding Kennel Club (KC)-registered Labradors for about 12 years.

Second best puppy prize this year

“Lacey is our youngest,” Ms Byrne said, adding: “This is her second best puppy title this year. The first was at Fife Show earlier in the season. She is a very loyal pup and learning the ropes well from her big brother, Parker.”

She went on: “Parker is one of my stud dogs. He has sired almost 100 KC-registered puppies to date.

“He is without a doubt one of the happiest dogs I have ever known. The judge at New Deer said he looked genuinely delighted to be in the ring.”

Mum Lola was show-winner too

Ms Byrne’s prize-winning pair have followed in the footsteps of their mum, Lola, aka Glenhugo Black Caviar, who also has best puppy and best in show titles to her name.

Their owner was back at New Deer Show the next day to judge some of the horse categories.

