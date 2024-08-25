Mull gimmer comes out on top at Lochaber Show

Despite intermittent showers, locals and tourists alike flocked to the Inverlochy Castle showground, near Fort William, for the 125th Lochaber Agricultural Show and Family Fun Day.

It was a Blackface gimmer that stood supreme champion of champions in the animal classes.

Judged by Andy Smith, he chose his champion over the interbreed cattle and horse winners.

High praise for Lochaber Show’s finest

Mr Smith said: “That’s as good a ‘blackie’ gimmer as I’ve seen in some time. Lochaber may not be a very big show but that animal could easily stand at the Royal Highland. She made my job as overall judge very easy.”

Shown by Fulton and Lyndsay Ronald, of Fideen Farm, Mull she is sired by a £4,000 Drumbreddin tup and also secured supreme champion at Bunessan Show.

Among the cattle, it was Aberdeen-Angus bull calf Kilmallie Kolisi from Ewen Campbell that took the interbreed honours. His show debut, the five-month-old calf is homebred and sired by Morpheus Kodiak.

For the Highland ponies, Finches Mockingbird from Allison Blackburn, of Fort William, took the tricolour sash. Sired by Finches Principal Boy, this seven-year-old mare has already had quite the show season – taking the overall horse title at Oban and District Riding Club show, while also securing champion at Black Isle and reserve at Grantown in both ridden sections.

Results

Highland ponies (judge Jean Connell, Achnacarry). Champion and reserve overall horse: Allison Blackburn, Fort William, with Finches Mockingbird. A seven-year-old mare, she is by Finches Principal Boy and had already taken overall horse at Oban and District Riding Club show. Was also champion ridden at Black Isle, reserve ridden at Grantown, fourth at the Royal Highland and second at Blair Horse Trials on Thursday. Reserve: Corrour Estate, Lochaber, with Joss of Craignetherty. His show debut, this 12-year gelding is sired by Piper of Craignetherty and out of Chapelhill Kate.

Highland cattle (judge S McKay, Dalmally). Champion and reserve interbreed cattle: I Mckay, Brindlepoint Croft, Appin, with three-year-old homebred in-calf heifer Bridget 4 of Brindlepoint. Sired by McSaua of Achnacroish and out of Bridget 5 of Kynder, she has already taken championships at both Bute and Lorn shows. Reserve: Tordarroch Estates, Farr, Inverness, with three-year-old heifer Phiobaidh 142 of Balmoral, sired by Lachlan of Earn and out of Phiobaidh 106 of Balmoral. She was bought from The King’s fold in spring this year, and this show season has taken reserve at Nairn and was first in her class at the North of Scotland club show, and Sutherland.

Pedigree cattle (judge I Park, Strontian). Champion and interbreed cattle: Ewen Campbell, Kilmallie, with Kilmallie Kolisi, an Aberdeen-Angus bull calf. This homebred five-month-old is by Morpheus Kodiak and Lochaber was his first outing. Reserve: Audrey MacDonald, Portnadoran, Arsaig, with Shorthorn heifer Portnadoran Tallulah. This 13-month-old is a daughter of Balnabroich Natasha and Portnadoran Nevis. She took reserve overall at Black Isle, and was first at Grantown and sixth at the Royal Highland.

Cross cattle (judge I Park). Champion: R and D Wright, Woodend Croft, Ardgour, with Cyberbully. A 17-month Charolais cross, she is by Forsie Jagger and out of a Shorthorn British Blue cross cow. She was bought at the Young Farmers Overwintering sale in Dingwall earlier this year and has taken supreme champion at Sunart, commercial champion at Salen, while also finishing second at Lorn and Appin. Reserve: R and D Wright, with a Limousin cross heifer. Last year’s supreme champion, she was bought from John and Craig Robertson, of Newton Logierait, and is sired by Glenrock Inferno.

Blackface (judge K Hunter, Nairn). Champion and overall champion of champions: F and L Ronald, Fidden Farm, Mull, with a homebred gimmer sired by a £4,000 Drumbreddin tup. She took supreme champion at Bunessan Show. Reserve: T Nelson and R Shaw, Glengorm, with a homebred gimmer. Confined champion at Lorn, she is sired by a son of a £24,000 Connachan tup.

North Country Cheviot (judge D Smith, Blairgowrie). Champion and reserve interbreed sheep: D MacLean, 12 Sconscr Croft, with a three-shear tup. Kepoch-bred, he was bought at Dingwall in 2023. Reserve@ J MacLeod, Alt Nan Suibh, with a Graham McCraig-bred ewe lamb.