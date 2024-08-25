Mull gimmer comes out on top at Lochaber Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Mull gimmer comes out on top at Lochaber Show

An Aberdeen-Angus bull calf from Ewen Campbell, of Kilmallie, took the interbreed cattle honours.

By Keith Findlay
Overall show champion was this Blackface from Fulton Ronald.
Overall show champion was this Blackface from Fulton Ronald. Image: Rob Haining

Despite intermittent showers, locals and tourists alike flocked to the Inverlochy Castle showground, near Fort William, for the 125th Lochaber Agricultural Show and Family Fun Day.

It was a Blackface gimmer that stood supreme champion of champions in the animal classes.

Judged by Andy Smith, he chose his champion over the interbreed cattle and horse winners.

High praise for Lochaber Show’s finest

Mr Smith said: “That’s as good a ‘blackie’ gimmer as I’ve seen in some time. Lochaber may not be a very big show but that animal could easily stand at the Royal Highland. She made my job as overall judge very easy.”

Shown by Fulton and Lyndsay Ronald, of Fideen Farm, Mull she is sired by a £4,000 Drumbreddin tup and also secured supreme champion at Bunessan Show.

Among the cattle, it was Aberdeen-Angus bull calf Kilmallie Kolisi from Ewen Campbell that took the interbreed honours. His show debut, the five-month-old calf is homebred and sired by Morpheus Kodiak.

That’s as good a ‘blackie’ gimmer as I’ve seen in some time.” Lochaber Show judge Andie Smith

For the Highland ponies, Finches Mockingbird from Allison Blackburn, of Fort William, took the tricolour sash. Sired by Finches Principal Boy, this seven-year-old mare has already had quite the show season – taking the overall horse title at Oban and District Riding Club show, while also securing champion at Black Isle and reserve at Grantown in both ridden sections.

Results

  • Highland ponies (judge Jean Connell, Achnacarry). Champion and reserve overall horse: Allison Blackburn, Fort William, with Finches Mockingbird. A seven-year-old mare, she is by Finches Principal Boy and had already taken overall horse at Oban and District Riding Club show. Was also champion ridden at Black Isle, reserve ridden at Grantown, fourth at the Royal Highland and second at Blair Horse Trials on Thursday. Reserve: Corrour Estate, Lochaber, with Joss of Craignetherty. His show debut, this 12-year gelding is sired by Piper of Craignetherty and out of Chapelhill Kate.
  • Highland cattle (judge S McKay, Dalmally). Champion and reserve interbreed cattle: I Mckay, Brindlepoint Croft, Appin, with three-year-old homebred in-calf heifer Bridget 4 of Brindlepoint. Sired by McSaua of Achnacroish and out of Bridget 5 of Kynder, she has already taken championships at both Bute and Lorn shows. Reserve: Tordarroch Estates, Farr, Inverness, with three-year-old heifer Phiobaidh 142 of Balmoral, sired by Lachlan of Earn and out of Phiobaidh 106 of Balmoral. She was bought from The King’s fold in spring this year, and this show season has taken reserve at Nairn and was first in her class at the North of Scotland club show, and Sutherland.
The Highland cattle champion from Iain MacKay.
The Highland cattle champion from Iain MacKay. Image: Rob Haining
  • Pedigree cattle (judge I Park, Strontian). Champion and interbreed cattle: Ewen Campbell, Kilmallie, with Kilmallie Kolisi, an Aberdeen-Angus bull calf. This homebred five-month-old is by Morpheus Kodiak and Lochaber was his first outing. Reserve: Audrey MacDonald, Portnadoran, Arsaig, with Shorthorn heifer Portnadoran Tallulah. This 13-month-old is a daughter of Balnabroich Natasha and Portnadoran Nevis. She took reserve overall at Black Isle, and was first at Grantown and sixth at the Royal Highland.
The supreme beef winner, an Aberdeen-Angus from Ewen Campbell.
The supreme beef winner, an Aberdeen-Angus from Ewen Campbell. Image: Rob Haining
  • Cross cattle (judge I Park). Champion: R and D Wright, Woodend Croft, Ardgour, with Cyberbully. A 17-month Charolais cross, she is by Forsie Jagger and out of a Shorthorn British Blue cross cow. She was bought at the Young Farmers Overwintering sale in Dingwall earlier this year and has taken supreme champion at Sunart, commercial champion at Salen, while also finishing second at Lorn and Appin. Reserve: R and D Wright, with a Limousin cross heifer. Last year’s supreme champion, she was bought from John and Craig Robertson, of Newton Logierait, and is sired by Glenrock Inferno.
  • Blackface (judge K Hunter, Nairn). Champion and overall champion of champions: F and L Ronald, Fidden Farm, Mull, with a homebred gimmer sired by a £4,000 Drumbreddin tup. She took supreme champion at Bunessan Show. Reserve: T Nelson and R Shaw, Glengorm, with a homebred gimmer. Confined champion at Lorn, she is sired by a son of a £24,000 Connachan tup.
  • North Country Cheviot (judge D Smith, Blairgowrie). Champion and reserve interbreed sheep: D MacLean, 12 Sconscr Croft, with a three-shear tup. Kepoch-bred, he was bought at Dingwall in 2023. Reserve@ J MacLeod, Alt Nan Suibh, with a Graham McCraig-bred ewe lamb.
The North Country Cheviot from David Maclean.
The North Country Cheviot from David Maclean. Image: Rob Haining
  • Any other purebred sheep (judge D Smith). Champion: F and L Ronald, with a Texel gimmer. Champion at the show last year as a lamb, she is the daughter of an Achnaba-bred ewe and £13,000 Elmscleugh tup. Reserve: C and F Frame, Hawthornbank, Douglas, with a three-crop Blue Texel ewe. Fully homebred she has not had many outings this show season.
  • Cross sheep (judge S Mckay). Champion: Messrs Cameron and Miller, Carness, Fort William, with a Suffolk Texel cross ewe. Homebred, she won her class as a gimmer at the show last year. Reserve: C and F Frame with a ewe lamb. She is bred from a pure Texel ewe and sired by a Black Beltex crossed Blue Texel tup. She came second at Peebles Show.

Conversation