Dairy giant Graham’s invests £2 million in Nairn amid protein rush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Dairy giant Graham’s invests £2 million in Nairn amid protein rush

The firm's move to ramp up production in the Highlands has created 10 jobs.

By Keith Findlay
On the Graham's production line in Nairn.
On the production line in Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Scotland’s largest independent dairy is reaping the rewards of in investment of around £2 million in its plant in Nairn, creating 10 new jobs, amid growing demand for its yoghurts and protein drinks.

The family-owned company’s managing director, Robert Graham. told The Press and Journal the cash had been spent over the past 18 months in a ramp-up of production.

Graham’s site in Balmakeith Industrial Estate, Nairn, now employs nearly 80 people.

It is largely focused on products for the fast-growing health drinks market, Mr Graham said.

And extra capacity there is supporting the firm’s main protein drink site in Cowdenbeath, Fife, he added.

40%-plus year-on-year growth

“The market for proteins in pots and pouches has been growing fast,” he said, adding: “We’ve been seeing in excess of 40% a year growth.

“In order to handle that increasing demand, we have invested heavily in Cowdenbeath – £50m over the past 10 years – to create additional capacity.

“This investment has also allowed us to launch new products.”

Robert Graham. managing director of Graham's The Family Dairy.
Robert Graham. managing director of Graham’s The Family Dairy. Image: Spey

The company recently launched Scotland’s first Greek yogurt pouches in three flavours – natural, strawberry and honey.

Produced in Nairn, these yoghurts are reaching a growing number of Scottish supermarkets.

Sold in 150g pouches containing up to 14g of natural protein, they are sweetener-free.

The Nairn facility produces more than 1,000 tons of dairy product, including milk, every month.

Earlier this year the site achieved its highest-ever sales figures for yogurt and protein drinks, with further growth – and jobs – anticipated.

Graham's Dairy in Nairn
The firm’s plant in Nairn is increasingly focused on yoghurts and protein drinks. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Some of the £2m invested in Nairn has gone into increased yogurt pot packing capacity.

The firm has also purchased a high-tech pouch filler for the site.

And there is a new sleeving system for Graham’s popular Protein 25 drinks.

Elsewhere at the plant, cash has been spent on some general improvements.

Graham’s Nairn site increasingly focused on cultured dairy products

An increased focus on protein and cultured products form part of the future plans for Nairn, which produces Kefir drinks and yogurts, Protein 25, Squidges, 125g yogurts and cartons.

“We’ve a decent-sized site in Nairn,” Mr Graham said.

He added: “It used to be all liquid milk in glass and cartons. But we’ve been moving it towards cultured products.”

Graham’s recently stopped home deliveries in some parts of Scotland.

But its Nairn dairy still supplies a “significant” amount of liquid milk across the Highlands, Moray, and Aberdeen city and shire, Mr Graham said.

Graham's milk cartons
Graham’s milk cartons. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Graham’s has its headquarters in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire. Its roots go back to 1939, when the current MD’s grandfather – also Robert – and his wife, Isabella, moved to the farm the family still calls home today.

The business now employs around 650 people and turns over about £150m a year. Half of its turnover is generated in Scotland.

Mr Graham said growing exports were another recent trend for the business.

The 85-year-old firm is enjoying strong sales growth in Ireland and the Middle East, he added.

Graham’s protein message fuels firm’s new Powered challenge

Another recent development for the business is its 30-day Powered challenge, supported by Loughborough University and aimed at highlighting the benefits of consuming protein to aid in exercise recovery.

It is free to sign up to, and everyone who registers gets expert advice and exclusive opportunities to take part in exercise classes at participating fitness centres across the UK.

More from Farming

in the show ring are gimmer judge Jan Hamilton, Mason Macleod of Gow Transport, and champion pen winners Heather & Willie Stewart.
Sheep show joy for Dingwall Mart stalwarts Willie and Heather Stewart
Glenshellish Farm in Argyll
New owner sought for Argyll farm built by steam ship pioneer
HIE chief executive Stuart Black.
Key agriculture issues in the spotlight at Inverness event
Raera Farmhouse has two letting self catering flats near the ancient house.
For sale: Idyllic Raera Farm near Oban with its own gorge for wild swimming
Delfur Weigela N12, the October 2022-born heifer from Delfur Farms, near Rothes.
Millionaire Highland MSP's heifer has 'plenty of femininity'
Philip Benzies, owner of Benzies Produce, with Asda Huntly produce colleague Rhys McWilliam and section leader Rebecca MacDougall.
North-east farmers land big parsnip deal with Asda
Dr Louise MacLarty with Aimie Bisset, junior auctioneer at Dingwall Mart
Black Isle doctor joins mission to boost Scottish farmers' wellbeing
Concept with plastic cow model and emission of CH4 methane in the air;
Scotland’s Rural College awarded £700,000 to measure cow farts
livestock mart
National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley.
Fairy-tale double for Wills Oakden at Blair Castle horse trials

Conversation