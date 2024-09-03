Dairy giant Graham’s invests £2 million in Nairn amid protein rush

Scotland’s largest independent dairy is reaping the rewards of in investment of around £2 million in its plant in Nairn, creating 10 new jobs, amid growing demand for its yoghurts and protein drinks.

The family-owned company’s managing director, Robert Graham. told The Press and Journal the cash had been spent over the past 18 months in a ramp-up of production.

Graham’s site in Balmakeith Industrial Estate, Nairn, now employs nearly 80 people.

It is largely focused on products for the fast-growing health drinks market, Mr Graham said.

And extra capacity there is supporting the firm’s main protein drink site in Cowdenbeath, Fife, he added.

40%-plus year-on-year growth

“The market for proteins in pots and pouches has been growing fast,” he said, adding: “We’ve been seeing in excess of 40% a year growth.

“In order to handle that increasing demand, we have invested heavily in Cowdenbeath – £50m over the past 10 years – to create additional capacity.

“This investment has also allowed us to launch new products.”

The company recently launched Scotland’s first Greek yogurt pouches in three flavours – natural, strawberry and honey.

Produced in Nairn, these yoghurts are reaching a growing number of Scottish supermarkets.

Sold in 150g pouches containing up to 14g of natural protein, they are sweetener-free.

The Nairn facility produces more than 1,000 tons of dairy product, including milk, every month.

Earlier this year the site achieved its highest-ever sales figures for yogurt and protein drinks, with further growth – and jobs – anticipated.

Some of the £2m invested in Nairn has gone into increased yogurt pot packing capacity.

The firm has also purchased a high-tech pouch filler for the site.

And there is a new sleeving system for Graham’s popular Protein 25 drinks.

Elsewhere at the plant, cash has been spent on some general improvements.

Graham’s Nairn site increasingly focused on cultured dairy products

An increased focus on protein and cultured products form part of the future plans for Nairn, which produces Kefir drinks and yogurts, Protein 25, Squidges, 125g yogurts and cartons.

“We’ve a decent-sized site in Nairn,” Mr Graham said.

He added: “It used to be all liquid milk in glass and cartons. But we’ve been moving it towards cultured products.”

Graham’s recently stopped home deliveries in some parts of Scotland.

But its Nairn dairy still supplies a “significant” amount of liquid milk across the Highlands, Moray, and Aberdeen city and shire, Mr Graham said.

Graham’s has its headquarters in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire. Its roots go back to 1939, when the current MD’s grandfather – also Robert – and his wife, Isabella, moved to the farm the family still calls home today.

The business now employs around 650 people and turns over about £150m a year. Half of its turnover is generated in Scotland.

Mr Graham said growing exports were another recent trend for the business.

The 85-year-old firm is enjoying strong sales growth in Ireland and the Middle East, he added.

Graham’s protein message fuels firm’s new Powered challenge

Another recent development for the business is its 30-day Powered challenge, supported by Loughborough University and aimed at highlighting the benefits of consuming protein to aid in exercise recovery.

It is free to sign up to, and everyone who registers gets expert advice and exclusive opportunities to take part in exercise classes at participating fitness centres across the UK.