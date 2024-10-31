RNAS good practice awards shine light on ‘sterling’ efforts of Scottish farmers

A pair of farmers from Moray and another from the Highlands are the shortlisted contenders for a prestigious award being presented tomorrow.

They are each in the running for the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) good farming practice gong.

Other RNAS winners – George Duncan, Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson and Nicola Wordie – have already been announced.

But the good farming practice category is still undecided.

Choosing the winner

And its winner will be announced during the society’s annual awards lunch at Leonardo’s Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport, tomorrow.

The three finalists were chosen after farm visits to nominated businesses by an independent judge, RNAS past president Dave Green. He assessed them against a range of criteria, including stock, crops, equipment, environmental management, enterprise and “general impression”.

The three finalists

Robbie Newlands, of Cluny Farm, Rafford, near Forres

Robbie farms more than 1.100 acres, most of which is tenanted from Moray Estates.

The primarily upland unit is home to 180 cows and 700 ewes, while 160-180 acres of barley is grown for use at home.

Robbie’s father moved to Cluny Farm from Craigellachie in 1983. Robbie took over the running of the farm in 1996 and is now helped by his wife, Kirsty, and one member of staff.

The business is a past monitor farm and is currently involved in trials of a cattle crate system.

Glenrinnes Farms, near Dufftown

This 6,000-acre enterprise is mixed between arable, permanent grass and moorland rising to the top of Ben Rinnes.

It is the view from the top of the ben that gives the farm’s Eight Lands vodka and gin distillery its name.

Glenrinnes has been organic since the 1990s and runs 160 suckler cows, 1,400 breeding ewes and 350 breeding red deer hinds.

It is a level two-accredited Wildlife Estates Scotland business and operates a five-year plan on how to boost local wildlife and habitats through its farming methods.

A & A Mackay, Brackla Farm, near Nairn

Brackla Farm comprises 1,200 acres of mostly arable land, with a small proportion of permanent grass including 60 acres for a 48,000-hen, free-range poultry business.

About 120,000 eggs are delivered every week to more than 100 wholesale customers.

The farm also boasts 60-100 Aberdeen-Angus cattle for finishing as well as a holiday home enterprise

It is more important than ever to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work that goes into producing our world class food and drink.” Councillor Alan Turner

The good farming practice awards are supported by Aberdeenshire Council.

Councillor Alan Turner, the local authority’s infrastructure services committee chairman, said: “Challenging factors such as markets and the weather have made this a difficult season for some farmers and growers.

“So, it is more important than ever to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work that goes into producing our world-class food and drink.”

‘Sterling work’

RNAS president Cameron MacIver said: “This year’s finalists once again demonstrate the sterling work taking place in management, husbandry and innovation.

“We are delighted to shine a light on some of the inspirational businesses that make our industry tick.”

Cameron added: “We look forward to announcing the winner at the forthcoming awards lunch, which provides a fitting end to a busy year for the society.”

Tickets for the lunch can be purchased via tickets.rnas.org.uk/events