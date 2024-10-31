RNAS good practice awards shine light on ‘sterling’ efforts of Scottish farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

RNAS good practice awards shine light on ‘sterling’ efforts of Scottish farmers

The winner will be announced at a special lunch in Aberdeen tomorrow.

By Keith Findlay
Some of the herd at Robbie Newlands' Cluny Farm, near Forres.
Some of the herd at Robbie Newlands' Cluny Farm, near Forres.

A pair of farmers from Moray and another from the Highlands are the shortlisted contenders for a prestigious award being presented tomorrow.

They are each in the running for the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) good farming practice gong.

Other RNAS winners – George Duncan, Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson and Nicola Wordie – have already been announced.

But the good farming practice category is still undecided.

Choosing the winner

And its winner will be announced during the society’s annual awards lunch at Leonardo’s Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport, tomorrow.

The three finalists were chosen after farm visits to nominated businesses by an independent judge, RNAS past president Dave Green. He assessed them against a range of criteria, including stock, crops, equipment, environmental management, enterprise and “general impression”.

The three finalists

Robbie Newlands, of Cluny Farm, Rafford, near Forres

Robbie farms more than 1.100 acres, most of which is tenanted from Moray Estates.

The primarily upland unit is home to 180 cows and 700 ewes, while 160-180 acres of barley is grown for use at home.

Robbie’s father moved to Cluny Farm from Craigellachie in 1983. Robbie took over the running of the farm in 1996 and is now helped by his wife, Kirsty, and one member of staff.

The business is a past monitor farm and is currently involved in trials of a cattle crate system.

Glenrinnes Farms, near Dufftown

This 6,000-acre enterprise is mixed between arable, permanent grass and moorland rising to the top of Ben Rinnes.

It is the view from the top of the ben that gives the farm’s Eight Lands vodka and gin distillery its name.

Eight Lands gin and vodka.
Eight Lands gin and vodka. Image: Eight Lands

Glenrinnes has been organic since the 1990s and runs 160 suckler cows, 1,400 breeding ewes and 350 breeding red deer hinds.

It is a level two-accredited Wildlife Estates Scotland business and operates a five-year plan on how to boost local wildlife and habitats through its farming methods.

A & A Mackay, Brackla Farm, near Nairn

Brackla Farm comprises 1,200 acres of mostly arable land, with a small proportion of permanent grass including 60 acres for a 48,000-hen, free-range poultry business.

About 120,000 eggs are delivered every week to more than 100 wholesale customers.

The farm also boasts 60-100 Aberdeen-Angus cattle for finishing as well as a holiday home enterprise

It is more important than ever to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work that goes into producing our world class food and drink.” Councillor Alan Turner

The good farming practice awards are supported by Aberdeenshire Council.

Councillor Alan Turner, the local authority’s infrastructure services committee chairman, said: “Challenging factors such as markets and the weather have made this a difficult season for some farmers and growers.

“So, it is more important than ever to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work that goes into producing our world-class food and drink.”

‘Sterling work’

RNAS president Cameron MacIver said: “This year’s finalists once again demonstrate the sterling work taking place in management, husbandry and innovation.

“We are delighted to shine a light on some of the inspirational businesses that make our industry tick.”

RNAS president Cameron MacIver.
RNAS president Cameron MacIver. Image: RNAS

Cameron added: “We look forward to announcing the winner at the forthcoming awards lunch, which provides a fitting end to a busy year for the society.”

Tickets for the lunch can be purchased via tickets.rnas.org.uk/events

More from Farming

Farmer and comedian Jim Smith.
'Fermer Jim' heading over sea to Skye
A Scottish sheep farmer herding his flock.
Farmers clobbered over inheritance tax changes
Aberdeenshire farmer Ben Lowe
North-east pig farming pair among 24 new Nuffield Scholars
Nicola Wordie
Young farming 'champion' Nicola Wordie set to be honoured at awards
Top-class ploughing action at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.
More silverware in Highlands for world champion ploughman
RNAS award winner George Duncan.
RNAS award for 'level-headed' Alford entrepreneur George Duncan
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from the Scottish Ploughing Championships
Isla in her workshop.
Meet Isla Mackenzie and find out how she went from farming in the Outer…
Albert Fyfe.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society gong for 'unsung hero'
Ian Bain, with his 1936 Ferguson Brown tractor.
Meet the tractor buffs behind the Scottish Ploughing Championships

Conversation