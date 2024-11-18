Orkney farmers to have their own rally tomorrow

Farmers’ anger over the Budget won’t just be conveyed at the mass rally planned for London tomorrow.

About 715 miles north by car and ferry, far-flung counterparts will gather at Orkney Mart in Kirkwall in a show of support for the wider UK industry.

Their rally has been arranged to coincide with London events organised by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and The Farming Forum.

These are expected to attract unhappy farmers from all over Britain.

Who’s pulled Orkney event together?

The Kirkwall event has been organised by Karen Johnston, Jennifer Alexander and Alison Ritch.

Karen is secretary of Orkney Livestock Association.

She is also deputy cattle health scheme manager at HiHealth Herdcare.

Show of support by Orkney farmers

“It’s obviously difficult for our local farmers to travel down to London,” she said.

“Our rally will take place at the same time, 11am, and I am hoping for a good turnout.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people who have said they will be coming along as a show of support.”

Autumn Budget measures including the partial removal of inheritance tax reliefs from April 6 2026 “affect all of us”, Karen said.

Why are farmers throughout the UK so angry?

It is not just the move to scale down agricultural and business property reliefs that’s upsetting farmers throughout the UK.

Starting from the 2025-26 tax year, employers will have to pay more National Insurance contributions.

And the earnings threshold at which they start paying them will drop.

Meanwhile, from April 2025, double-cabbed pickup vehicles – used on farms all over Britain, will be classified as cars for capital allowances and benefit-in-kind purposes.

Currently, double-cabbed pick-ups do not give rise to a taxable benefit where private use is insignificant. But under their new classification as cars, a taxable benefit will arise if the vehicles are available for any level of private use, no matter how little this is.

Karen said unrest across the farming industry had built up over a long time.

Modern-day governments do not seem to realise the importance of farmers.” Karen Johnston, Orkney Livestock Association

She added: “Agriculture just seems to dropping further down the priorities list.

“Modern-day governments do not seem to realise the importance of farmers and the role they play in the country.”

Karen was awarded an MBE in 2011 for her services to farming.

She and her partner, Derry Sinclair, farm on the island of Birsay.

‘Years of pressures’ for farmers

Orkney farmers, agricultural suppliers and supporters are all invited to attend tomorrow’s rally in Kirkwall.

Announcing it on Facebook, the organisers stressed their desire for a “peaceful event to show our support”. They added: “No bad behaviour at this gathering will be tolerated.”

An Orkney Auction Mart post added: “Following years of pressures – input price hikes, increased workload, uncertainty of subsidies to name just a few – farmers have embraced and kept going.

“However, the latest Autumn Budget detailing a hike in national insurance as well as the changes to inheritance tax has disappointed the industry.

“The farming community feel undervalued for their contribution made to the economy as well as producing the nation’s nutritional food.

“We tend not to be like train drivers, healthcare professionals or teachers in being accustomed to striking.

“We are individual farm businesses within a much bigger chain.”

Ms Alexander, manager at the mart, told us distance made it “very difficult” for local farmers to take part in the rallies in London.

But many of them wanted to attend the Kirkwall event as a show of support, she said.

Speakers lined up for Orkney’s rally include Scottish Beef Association chairman Paul Ross and NFU Scotland Orkney vice-chairman Stevie Hay.

NFU Scotland has created a Budget information “hub”, which can be found at nfus.org.uk/media/budget-information.aspx