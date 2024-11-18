Orkney farmers to have their own rally tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Orkney farmers to have their own rally tomorrow

Organisers have urged those planning to attend to make it a 'peaceful' event.

By Keith Findlay
Orkney Livestock Association secretary Karen Johnston.
Farmers’ anger over the Budget won’t just be conveyed at the mass rally planned for London tomorrow.

About 715 miles north by car and ferry, far-flung counterparts will gather at Orkney Mart in Kirkwall in a show of support for the wider UK industry.

Their rally has been arranged to coincide with London events organised by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and The Farming Forum.

These are expected to attract unhappy farmers from all over Britain.

Who’s pulled Orkney event together?

The Kirkwall event has been organised by Karen Johnston, Jennifer Alexander and Alison Ritch.

Karen is secretary of Orkney Livestock Association.

She is also deputy cattle health scheme manager at HiHealth Herdcare.

Show of support by Orkney farmers

“It’s obviously difficult for our local farmers to travel down to London,” she said.

“Our rally will take place at the same time, 11am, and I am hoping for a good turnout.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people who have said they will be coming along as a show of support.”

Autumn Budget measures including the partial removal of inheritance tax reliefs from April 6 2026 “affect all of us”, Karen said.

Why are farmers throughout the UK so angry?

It is not just the move to scale down agricultural and business property reliefs that’s upsetting farmers throughout the UK.

Starting from the 2025-26 tax year, employers will have to pay more National Insurance contributions.

And the earnings threshold at which they start paying them will drop.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves upset farmers in her Autumn Budget speech. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, from April 2025, double-cabbed pickup vehicles – used on farms all over Britain, will be classified as cars for capital allowances and benefit-in-kind purposes.

Currently, double-cabbed pick-ups do not give rise to a taxable benefit where private use is insignificant. But under their new classification as cars, a taxable benefit will arise if the vehicles are available for any level of private use, no matter how little this is.

Karen said unrest across the farming industry had built up over a long time.

Modern-day governments do not seem to realise the importance of farmers.” Karen Johnston, Orkney Livestock Association

She added: “Agriculture just seems to dropping further down the priorities list.

“Modern-day governments do not seem to realise the importance of farmers and the role they play in the country.”

Karen was awarded an MBE in 2011 for her services to farming.

She and her partner, Derry Sinclair, farm on the island of Birsay.

‘Years of pressures’ for farmers

Orkney farmers, agricultural suppliers and supporters are all invited to attend tomorrow’s rally in Kirkwall.

Announcing it on Facebook, the organisers stressed their desire for a “peaceful event to show our support”. They added: “No bad behaviour at this gathering will be tolerated.”

An Orkney Auction Mart post added: “Following years of pressures – input price hikes, increased workload, uncertainty of subsidies to name just a few – farmers have embraced and kept going.

Orkney Auction Mart.
Orkney Auction Mart. Image: Orkney Auction Mart

“However, the latest Autumn Budget detailing a hike in national insurance as well as the changes to inheritance tax has disappointed the industry.

“The farming community feel undervalued for their contribution made to the economy as well as producing the nation’s nutritional food.

“We tend not to be like train drivers, healthcare professionals or teachers in being accustomed to striking.

“We are individual farm businesses within a much bigger chain.”

Orkney cattle.
Changes announced in the Autumn Budget are expected to hurt farms throughout the UK.

Ms Alexander, manager at the mart, told us distance made it “very difficult” for local farmers to take part in the rallies in London.

But many of them wanted to attend the Kirkwall event as a show of support, she said.

Speakers lined up for Orkney’s rally include Scottish Beef Association chairman Paul Ross and NFU Scotland Orkney vice-chairman Stevie Hay.

NFU Scotland has created a Budget information “hub”, which can be found at nfus.org.uk/media/budget-information.aspx

Conversation