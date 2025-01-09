Inverurie and Inverness adopt-a-hen days went down a storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie and Inverness adopt-a-hen days went down a storm

Hundreds of birds found new homes at two events run on behalf of the British Hen Welfare Trust.

hen
Hundreds of hens like this one have found new homes across the north and north-east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Kind-hearted people in and around Inverurie have helped a UK-wide charity save hundreds of hens from the slaughterhouse.

Like-minded folk in the Inverness area also stepped in to rescue lots of chickens from a grisly fate.

All of these birds are now enjoying a new lease of life in loving north and north-east homes.

They’ve joined more than a million birds rehomed by UK charity so far

They met their new owners for the first time at collection days organised on behalf of the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT).

The charitable trust has homed more than a million hens around the UK since 2005.

There were 250 looking for kindly new owners at Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie.

A similar event at Balvraid Farmhouse, Nairnside, Inverness, aimed to find homes for hundreds more hens.

Harvey Gillanders gets ready to leave one of the adopt-a-hen event swith some birds
Harvey Gillanders gets ready to leave one of the adopt-a-hen event swith some birds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Rehomings can only go ahead thanks to the hard work of site hosts and enthusiastic teams of volunteers.

Louise Aitken is a co-ordinator for BHWT in the north-east.

She said “amazing volunteers” come from far and wide to help out at events.

The latest one at Meikle Wartle saw another 250 hens finding new homes.

Hens are past their egg-laying peak

“We’ve had up to 700 in a day before so it was a smaller event this time, said Louise, who works as a teacher.

She also told us she kept 35 “layers” at her home in Aberdeenshire.

And she said she became a volunteer for the trust after taking in some of its hens herself about seven years ago. She has helped to find homes for thousands of others since then.

The “quiet” hens finding new homes have past their peak egg production, she said.

Commercial egg production.
Commercial egg production. Image: Shutterstock

Commercial egg producers no longer want them. If the trust didn’t step, in the birds would be slaughtered.

Among those giving a home to some hens in the run-up to Christmas was Martin Greenhough, of Hatton, near Ellon.

He and his wife, Elizabeth, came away from Meikle Wartle with 10 birds.

Sadly, one of them was weaker than the rest and didn’t survive.

Coming back for more

But the rest are all thriving and laying eggs for the Greenhoughs.

The couple are regular hen re-homers and now have more than 30 birds.

Most of these were picked up at BHWT events and Martin told us he’d be back for more.

He added: “We sell the eggs to friends an family. “We’ve had hens since about 2014-16.”

Martin Greenhough puts his new hens in the car to take home
Martin Greenhough puts his new hens in the car to take home. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was Elizabeth’s idea to keep poultry but she soon discovered an allergy when cleaning out the coups.

“It’s nothing too serious,” Martin said, adding: “I’ve ended up mucking out the hens.

“And every time there is a rehoming event we take in some more.”

There’s quite a menagerie building up at the Greenhoughs’ “domestic farm”.

David and Elizabeth keep coos, goats, rheas, horses and sheep too

As well as hens, they keep Highland cattle, pygmy goats, horses, rheas and sheep. They’ve previously kept alpacas.

With plenty going on at home, it’s a wonder that Martin also has two part-time jobs.

David Killingback, of Bridge of Don, was at Meikle Wartle to pick up more hens for the farm he works at, Hillhead, in Bieldside, Aberdeen.

He was accompanied by his wife, Louise, and two sons, Andrew and Keith.

The farm’s 10 new feathery recruits are beyond their prime for egg-laying.

The Killingback family collecting their hens at Meikle Wartle.
The Killingback family collecting their hens at Meikle Wartle. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But they will live out the rest of their days in a nice environment, David said.

He added: “It’s all about giving them a good home for a wee while really.

“They have grass outside and a shed to huddle together to keep warm in the cold weather.”

Hillhead’s hen count is now up to 24, of which 15 are rescued birds.

Can you still get hens?

Upcoming “hen adoption” events include one for 190 birds in Dunning Glen, in Perth and Kinross, on Saturday January 18.

There is another in Stonehaven, seeking homes for 185 birds, on January 19.

The next event at Meikle Wartle is likely to take place around the start of March.

You can keep track of dates and sign up via the BHWT website at bhwt.org.uk

Nicola Boyne, with young Georgia, at the hen rehoming event near Inverurie.
Nicola Boyne, with young Georgia, at the hen rehoming event near Inverurie, Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Those who have previously adopted a hen through the trust, including the King, will already have an adopter ID. They just need to enter a few details to reserve more hens.

New adopters must have accommodation for hens sorted in advance.

BHWT has a guide for happy hen-keeping on its website.

What budding hen owners need to know

As part of the adoption process, you’ll need a debit or credit card to make a donation.

And if you’re a new BHWT adopter, you’ll also need a photo of your hen house and run.

There are, of course, a few more rules and these are explained on the website.

The minimum number of hens you can reserve is three because the birds are sociable and like to be part of a flock.

BHWT will allow you to adopt two if you already have hens or a specific type of coop.

Hen in a box
There’s much more to it than just colleting your hens Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The website adds: “We cannot guarantee the future laying capability of any individual hen.

“But most will carry on laying provided you feed them with a high quality feed.”

BHWT chief executive Jane Howorth told us the Devon-based trust is rehoming 60,000 hens a year, om average.

But last year it found new owners for around 64,000 birds.

A rehomed hen and her four-legged friend sunning themselves.
A rehomed hen and her four-legged friend sunning themselves. Image: British Hen Welfare Trust

And it rehomed its millionth hen in August 2024, when the King took it for Highgrove House.

“We’ve had an absolutely fantastic time across Scotland during the past 12 months, Jane said.

She added: “We’ve been up and running in Scotland for 15 years and now have several teams up there dedicated to helping hens.”

British Hen Welfare Trust founder and chief executive Jane Howarth with the charity's millionth rehomed hen and a model of its new home with the King.
British Hen Welfare Trust founder and chief executive Jane Howarth with the charity’s millionth rehomed hen and a model of its new home with the King. Image: BHWT

Rehoming events held around the country, like those in Meikle Wartle and Nairnside, last month, are rescuing hundreds and sometimes thousands of hens at a time, she said.

Budding new owners generally book online, and the trust’s local teams can then speak to them to “make sure they know exactly what they are taking on,” the BHWT CEO said.

The trust relies on an “incredible” network of more than 1,400 volunteers and 48 rehoming sites around the UK to carry out its rescue mission.

Shock TV documentary spurred Jane into action

Jane founded the charity 20 years ago, as the Battery Hen Welfare Trust, after a shocking TV documentary.

Panorama’s expose on the living conditions of domestic livestock, including caged chickens, inspired her to dedicate her future to helping hens.

She set up the trust after placing an advert in a local paper seeking new hen owners.

It had thousands of responses, showing considerable demand for the birds.

In 2016 Jane was made an MBE in recognition of her tireless devotion to saving hens.

And in 2008 Jane’s appearance on Channel 4’s Jamie’s Fowl Dinners, alongside celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, sparked a surge in interest in her rehoming crusade.

Meanwhile, the BHWT was named JustGiving’s charity of the year in 2018.

Rehomed hen
The trust encourages people to give a hen a home. Image: British Hen Welfare Trust

The trust has worked closely with leaders in the egg industry to design and develop its rehoming model.

Celebrity patrons include Kate Humble, Jimmy Doherty, Amanda Holden, Bob Mortimer, Pam Ayres and Jamie Oliver.

Explaining his interest on the charity’s website, Jamie says: “For me, part of being a meat-eater is all about respecting the animals that are bred for our food.

“It’s important for them to be cared for and well treated.”

Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver.

BHWT is currently trying to raise another £3,500 which will help to support more teams of volunteers.

It’s recent appeal raised £19,000, giving it more than enough for two new teams.

The trust has a total fundraising target of £22,500. This, together with an offer of match funding worth £7,500, will support two more teams.

Gallery: Hundreds of birds rehomed at ‘hen-tastic’ Aberdeenshire event

