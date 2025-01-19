Farming flashback: When foot-and-mouth disease last hit Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farming flashback: When foot-and-mouth disease last hit Scotland

The virus wiped out livestock in some parts of the country and caused despair everywhere.

By Keith Findlay & Kirsten Johnson
Livestock burning on a farm in Lockerbie, the first in Scotland to be affected by the foot-and-mouth virus in 2001. Image: David Cheskin/PA

A case of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Germany has revived bad memories of past outbreaks in Scotland. Keith Findlay and Kirsten Johnson hear harrowing accounts of those dark days.

There have, thankfully, been no more cases of FMD reported since news broke of an FMD outbreak, affecting a herd of 14 water buffalos, near Berlin last week.

Three dead animals tested positive for the virus. The rest of the herd were culled to prevent further spread.

Hundreds of pigs on a nearby farm were also culled as a precaution.

A sign reading “Beware, danger of epidemic! No entry allowed!” hanging on a fence at a farm in Germany this week. Image: Hannibal Hanschcke/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

UK acts swiftly to ban imports

But the outbreak triggered a reaction far beyond Germany’s borders.

Here in the UK, it sparked a ban on imports of German pigs, cattle and sheep,

Meanwhile, the risk level of FMD to British farming was increased to “medium”.

So, what is it like when FMD comes to town?

Farmers tend to recoil in horror at the very mention of it.

Officials and farm workers gather sheep for slaughter at a Scottish farm in 2001. Image: Ben Curtis/PA

2001 outbreak left Fife farmer afraid to tell people what he does for a living

Fifer Murdo Fraser, 57, told use he felt “dirty” whenever he told people he was a farmer in 2001.

Murdo, who part-owns Pitcarlie Farm, near Auchtermuchty, added: “It’s awful to have the threat of foot-and-mouth hanging over us again. It is a horrendous disease and can spread so fast.”

Recalling 2001, he said: “I often didn’t tell people what I did when I went out, as my job was associated with disease and images of piles of burning animal carcasses.

“We had just come through BSE and then were hit with foot-and-mouth.

“It really damaged the proud reputation of British and Scottish livestock farming.”

Fife farmer Murdo Fraser. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

‘Concerned for the future’

He continued: “I hope we will be better prepared this time and am watching what happens in Germany closely.

“But I am definitely concerned for the future.

“The farming landscape is different than it was in 2001,. There are less cattle… so I don’t think there would be as much farm-to-farm transmission, but we can’t be complacent.”

Climbers disinfect their boots at Glenmore Lodge, in the Cairngorms to guard against foot-and-mouth disease in 2001. Image: Les Parker

Aberdeenshire farmer recalls foot-and-mouth outbreak of 1960

One veteran farmer in Newmachar, Aberdeenshire, went even further back in time, recalling a terrible outbreak in 1960.

The 77-year-old, who did not wish to be named, told us at least one local farm got “wiped out”.

“I was still at school at the time,”, he said, adding: “My main recollection is that we weren’t allowed to go tattie picking.

“This disease is so easily spread. A cow only hast to stand in the same space as another one to catch it.”

Foot-and-mouth disease emptied the normally busy at car park at Aberdeen Mart in 1960. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire farmers Sarah and Paul Coates warn of the dangers of foot and mouth disease back in 2001.Image: Amanda Gordon

Dead livestock on fire

Lorna Paterson, north-east co-ordinator for farmers’ union NFU Scotland (NFUS), remembers driving through the south of Scotland in 20o1 and seeing pyres of culled livestock burning at the side of the road.

“It was awful,” Lorna said, adding: “Farmers had to stand and watch their animals die – animals which looked healthy.

“We must do everything to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We can only hope this outbreak in Germany has already peaked and is contained.”

Lorna Paterson, of NFU Scotland

735,000 animals culled in Scotland

The 2001 outbreak in Scotland affected everyone, with strict disinfecting regimes and other biosecurity measures introduced across the country to stop the disease spreading.

About 735,000 animals had to be slaughtered north of the border.

The greatest impact fell on the sheep population, with 643,900 animals culled.

The virus itself was focused on Dumfries and Galloway.

Unforgettable ‘hell’ of 2001

Retired vet Nigel Miller – now a farmer – worked in that area at the time and described the year as “hell”.

“It was a ruthless cull,” Nigel said, adding: “What I remember most is how people on the farms were so very generous, despite all the dead cows that were lying around.

“The disease left an impact on me I will never forget.”

Farmer and retired vet Nigel Miller. Image: Ruminant Health and Welfare

Finlay Carson, Conservative MSP for Galloway and West Dumfries, has urged the Scottish Government to do everything in its power to prevent the disease reaping havoc once again.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, he recalled how his family farm was impacted by the 2001 crisis.

Foot-and-mouth left ’emotional scars’

Mr Carson told MSPs: “My brother and I were directly affected, with our farm only a stone’s throw from one of the first farms affected in Scotland and coming under movement restrictions for months.

“The economic cost was not the only long-term legacy, with the emotional scars still deeply felt across the rural communities I represent.

“I vividly remember the heart wrenching calls to friends, neighbours who had received the news their livestock was to be destroyed.”

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson,.

He continued: “For weeks on end the acrid smoke from the pyres invaded households and touched every life, whether connected to our farming community or not.”

First Minister John Swinney pledged to take all necessary steps to ensure “the terrible circumstances that Mr Carson reminds us of, which took place 24 years ago, are not repeated.”

Meanwhile, in the UK Parliament, Orkney and Shetland Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael called for greater funding for biosecurity to avoid risk to British farmers.

Looking back to his earliest days at Westminster in 2001, the MP said: “We said (then) that we must always learn the lessons and never forget, but in truth, frankly, we have.

“The extent to which we are exposed today is something for which responsibility is shared across the parties.”

Other threats to Scottish farming

Mr Carmichael added: “Hopefully, this is a bullet that we will dodge.

“But if we do, we know there is also the risk of African swine fever, bluetongue and avian influenza all coming.

“Is this the point where, across the House, we can all agree on the importance of biosecurity and the importance of funding it?”

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael. Image: Shutterstock.

Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross called for proactive screening and spot testing to be implemented across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

She also wants rigorous checks on products originating in Germany but imported from countries elsewhere, in order to protect Scottish farms in the event of FMD spreading.

Foot-and-mouth is highly contagious in pigs, sheep and cattle, as well as other cloven-hoofed animals.

A truck loaded with hay-bales passes through a disinfectant roadblock in Scotland in 2001. Image: Ben Curtis/PA

Ms Cross said: “The foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany is understandably a huge concern to farmers across Scotland, with potentially devastating consequences for the industry.

“They are experiencing another extremely difficult winter and will have read news of this outbreak with a sense of dread.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“While it’s good a ban on imports of meat and dairy products from Germany has been introduced, to be effective it must be robust to eliminate the spread of an outbreak here.”

National Sheep Association chief executive Phil Stocker said: “It’s the last thing we want to see here in Britain. “News of FMD will always bring back memories of the pain and the costs to UK farmers of FMD from the devastating outbreak back in 2001.”

