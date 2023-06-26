Agriculture needs rewarded says former NFUS chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Agriculture needs rewarded says former NFUS chief

Nigel Miler spoke at the Royal Highland Show

By Brian Henderson
Nigel Miller is a former NFUS president.
Stark, hard goals need to be set to meet the tough targets being set for the farming industry on climate change and biodiversity, a former NFUS president has claimed.

But speaking at an expert panel discussion at the Royal Highland Show, Borders farmer and co-chair of the Farming for 1.5 Nigel Miller added that it was “madness” to believe that everything being asked of the industry could be delivered on a budget which, in real terms, continued to decline.

“The sector needs to be properly rewarded for the results which it is being asked to deliver – and if, as perceived wisdom seems to indicate, it is expected to do this on the existing budget, the whole thing will crash,” warned Miller, who was speaking at the event organised by the SRUC.

In response, senior policy formulator with the Scottish Government, John Kerr said that “difficult trade-offs” would be required to increase the budget, and conceded that while green finance was expected to plug some of the funding gap, this sector was not yet sufficiently developed for producers to become involved in without incurring considerable risks.

He also indicated that getting the split in the budget between direct payments and those targeted for environmental enhancement would be a balancing act – as would setting how rigorous to set the voluntary measures in order to ensure sufficient uptake by farmers and crofters on the ground.

When asked what would happen to any unclaimed portion of the budget if uptake was poor, he stressed that the cabinet secretary “would be livid” if the funds weren’t reaching the sector.

“Our objective is to get the money out to you and we are working with NFUS and the wider industry to make sure that we can do this to best effect,”  he told the farming audience.

