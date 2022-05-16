Milk delivery firm says new Aberdeen depot will create at least 25 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Milk delivery firm says new Aberdeen depot will create at least 25 jobs

By Keith Findlay
May 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
l-r William Thomson, managing director, Thomson Dairies, and deliveryman Liam Kelly.

Thomson Dairies plans to create at least 25 jobs at a new depot in Aberdeen as it targets a bigger share of a growing market for milk deliveries across the north-east.

The delivery firm is also adding 13 new vehicles to its north-east fleet to cope with rising demand.

Thomson Dairies is ramping up deliveries from its new depot in Aberdeen.

A spokesman for the company – based in Shotts, near Glasgow – said it had invested about £1 million in its modern new, purpose-built facility at East Tullos Industrial Estate.

From there it will service orders for milk, eggs, bacon, bread and a variety of other products for customers in all parts of Aberdeen as well as from Stonehaven to Fraserburgh in the shire.

The north-east is the company’s best growth market, fuelled by increased consumer interest in sustainability issues and more people wanting to know where their food comes from, the spokesman said.

Managing Director William Thomson said: “Here at Thomson Dairies we have seen an amazing success story in action before and though a difficult period in time.

“Now we are coming out the other side of restrictions we are seeing things still continuing to grow.

“Sustainability and locally produced products are a key factor in this success, along with a high level of service.”

Mr Thomson added: “We have reinvested upwards of £1m in increasing and upgrading our infrastructure in all areas of the business to future-proof growth in the north-east.

“The areas include our state-of the-art depot and custom-built chill.

“In regards to staffing, we are looking to recruit locally and add an additional 25 members to the 87 we have now.”

According to Thomson, all its products are sourced within 30 miles of its depots.

In Aberdeen, local suppliers include social enterprise The Breadmaker in Rosemount.

Farmers getting ‘fair price’

The company’s spokesman said: “We work direct with local farmers, meaning they get paid a fair price for the hard work they do.

“It also means we get the best quality local produce available, while supporting the Scottish dairy industry.”

Thomson – founded in 2007 – has been growing its business in the north-east for several years, operating from a smaller depot in Altens. It already delivers to around 15,000 doorsteps across the region.

Banner of a glass of milk, a jug of milk on blue background.

The spokesman said growing demand coincides with people wanting to reduce their carbon footprint.

He added: “A main driver for us is cutting out single use plastic and converting back to traditional glass pint bottles, which are rinsed and returned, and can remain in cycle for several years.”

Thomson estimates it took about 2.6 million plastic cartons out of circulation last year, thanks to its deliveries.

And it has highlighted its role as a “lifeline” service for many people during the pandemic.

The firm’s spokesman said: “We were getting in the region of 400-500 new customer inquiries per day for a sustained period of time.

“We even had a concerned daughter who lives as far away as Australia contact us about her elderly parents in Bridge of Don, both in their late 80s.

Thomson Dairies directors William and Deborah Thomson took it upon themselves to gather a variety of products and make sure they were delivered to the concerned daughter’s parents.

“We provided a range of things from our milk, eggs and fruit juice to meat from a local butcher, bread from a local Aberdeen baker and also non perishable foods and products.”

