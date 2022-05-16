Milk delivery firm says new Aberdeen depot will create at least 25 jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomson Dairies plans to create at least 25 jobs at a new depot in Aberdeen as it targets a bigger share of a growing market for milk deliveries across the north-east.

The delivery firm is also adding 13 new vehicles to its north-east fleet to cope with rising demand.

A spokesman for the company – based in Shotts, near Glasgow – said it had invested about £1 million in its modern new, purpose-built facility at East Tullos Industrial Estate.

From there it will service orders for milk, eggs, bacon, bread and a variety of other products for customers in all parts of Aberdeen as well as from Stonehaven to Fraserburgh in the shire.

We work direct with local farmers, meaning they get paid a fair price for the hard work they do.” Thomson Dairies.

The north-east is the company’s best growth market, fuelled by increased consumer interest in sustainability issues and more people wanting to know where their food comes from, the spokesman said.

Managing Director William Thomson said: “Here at Thomson Dairies we have seen an amazing success story in action before and though a difficult period in time.

“Now we are coming out the other side of restrictions we are seeing things still continuing to grow.

“Sustainability and locally produced products are a key factor in this success, along with a high level of service.”

Mr Thomson added: “We have reinvested upwards of £1m in increasing and upgrading our infrastructure in all areas of the business to future-proof growth in the north-east.

“The areas include our state-of the-art depot and custom-built chill.

“In regards to staffing, we are looking to recruit locally and add an additional 25 members to the 87 we have now.”

According to Thomson, all its products are sourced within 30 miles of its depots.

In Aberdeen, local suppliers include social enterprise The Breadmaker in Rosemount.

Farmers getting ‘fair price’

The company’s spokesman said: “We work direct with local farmers, meaning they get paid a fair price for the hard work they do.

“It also means we get the best quality local produce available, while supporting the Scottish dairy industry.”

Thomson – founded in 2007 – has been growing its business in the north-east for several years, operating from a smaller depot in Altens. It already delivers to around 15,000 doorsteps across the region.

The spokesman said growing demand coincides with people wanting to reduce their carbon footprint.

He added: “A main driver for us is cutting out single use plastic and converting back to traditional glass pint bottles, which are rinsed and returned, and can remain in cycle for several years.”

Thomson estimates it took about 2.6 million plastic cartons out of circulation last year, thanks to its deliveries.

And it has highlighted its role as a “lifeline” service for many people during the pandemic.

The firm’s spokesman said: “We were getting in the region of 400-500 new customer inquiries per day for a sustained period of time.

“We even had a concerned daughter who lives as far away as Australia contact us about her elderly parents in Bridge of Don, both in their late 80s.

“Thomson Dairies directors William and Deborah Thomson took it upon themselves to gather a variety of products and make sure they were delivered to the concerned daughter’s parents.

“We provided a range of things from our milk, eggs and fruit juice to meat from a local butcher, bread from a local Aberdeen baker and also non perishable foods and products.”