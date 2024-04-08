Poundland building in Elgin begins to emerge from behind scaffolding after six years of works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poundland building in Elgin begins to emerge from behind scaffolding after six years of works

The former Woolworths store was almost entirely dismantled and rebuilt after safety concerns were raised.

By David Mackay

After nearly six years, the Poundland building in Elgin town centre is beginning to emerge from behind scaffolding.

Since May 2018 the prominent Victorian corner building has been shielded from the public due to worries it may collapse.

Complex and arduous construction work has taken place with the sandstone structure dismantled before being painstakingly rebuilt again.

The Poundland project has caused disruption to Elgin High Street, with North Street being closed throughout to make way for the extensive scaffolding structure.

However, the beginning of the end is now in sight for the town centre.

Scaffolding coming down at Poundland building.
The upper floors of the building can now seen. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Why Poundland works in Elgin have taken so long

The first Elgin shoppers knew about the damage inside the Poundland building was when Moray Council served a dangerous building notice on it.

However, the impact of years of neglect to the B-listed structure had started long before that.

A structural report outlined that water had been seeping in through the roof unchecked, which caused damage to the interior.

It is understood some of the upper floors had collapsed and the damage stretched to the basement.

Looking down High Street at Poundland building.
The Poundland works have caused significant disruption to the town centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Poundland were tenants in the building but bought it outright in order to fund the repairs and reconstruction.

Initially it was expected that the repairs would only take a few months.

However, that timeline was extended once the scale of the damage was revealed.

Negotiations over the sale of the building, the Covid pandemic and a fire extended the project further.

Business leaders say “lessons need to be learned” to ensure the town centre isn’t disrupted to the same extent again.

When will Poundland move back to High Street?

Poundland initially continued to trade in Elgin from the same store with a temporary entrance to avoid the scaffolding.

However, the retailer was forced to move after a fire in the building in August 2022.

The firm moved to a temporary store next to TK Maxx a few months later.

No date has been announced for when they will move back to their refurbished High Street shop.

Poundland has been contacted to comment.

Latest pictures of Elgin Poundland

Upper windows on Elgin Poundland.
The building has been rebuilt in the same style. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Wide view of Poundland building.
Crews have been taking down the scaffolding at the Elgin Poundland all day. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
It is not known when the building will be open to the public again. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

‘Lessons need to be learned’: Hopes Poundland works in Elgin will finally end in 2024

The Future of Elgin

