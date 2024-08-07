Caribbean restaurant in Aberdeen city centre ‘temporarily closed’

A Caribbean restaurant in the heart of Aberdeen appears to have closed in another blow to the city’s food scene.

Tango Turtle on Little Belmont Street is shut, while their website states it is ‘temporarily closed’.

The restaurant’s cover photo has been changed to a ‘closed’ sign, and the business is also listed as “temporarily closed” when searched on Google.

The Press and Journal has repeatedly tried to contact Tango Turtle but has had no response.

The restaurant was known for its Jerk Chicken and ‘bring your own bottle’ offering.

Tango Turtle closure is another blow for Little Belmont Street

At one time, The Press and Journal high street tracker showed a fully occupied Little Belmont Street.

Along with the Little Belmont Hut closing down earlier this year, the loss of Tango Turtle would mean two out of seven units are vacant – equal to 28.5%.

If the restaurant has closed for good, it would be yet another blow to the Granite City’s food scene.

Last week it was announced that Tucán on Belmont Street would be closing.

The South American-themed eatery opened in the former Kirk View Bistro in December last year, but after eight months, the owners decided to move back to Rosemount Place.

In a statement to social media, Tucán cited “no footfall” and “high prices” as the reasons behind moving away from Belmont Street.

Tango Turtle has been approached for comment.