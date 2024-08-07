Caribbean restaurant in Aberdeen city centre ‘temporarily closed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Caribbean restaurant in Aberdeen city centre ‘temporarily closed’

The Caribbean-themed restaurant has said they are temporarily closed on their website.

By Ross Hempseed
Tango Turtle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Tango Turtle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A Caribbean restaurant in the heart of Aberdeen appears to have closed in another blow to the city’s food scene.

Tango Turtle on Little Belmont Street is shut, while their website states it is ‘temporarily closed’.

The restaurant’s cover photo has been changed to a ‘closed’ sign, and the business is also listed as “temporarily closed” when searched on Google.

A colourful mural of Bob Marley at Tango Turtle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Jerk Chicken was a popular item on the menu. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal has repeatedly tried to contact Tango Turtle but has had no response.

The restaurant was known for its Jerk Chicken and ‘bring your own bottle’ offering.

Tango Turtle closure is another blow for Little Belmont Street

At one time, The Press and Journal high street tracker showed a fully occupied Little Belmont Street.

Along with the Little Belmont Hut closing down earlier this year, the loss of Tango Turtle would mean two out of seven units are vacant – equal to 28.5%.

If the restaurant has closed for good, it would be yet another blow to the Granite City’s food scene.

Last week it was announced that Tucán on Belmont Street would be closing.

Tucan on Belmont Street has also closed recently. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The South American-themed eatery opened in the former Kirk View Bistro in December last year, but after eight months, the owners decided to move back to Rosemount Place.

In a statement to social media, Tucán cited “no footfall” and “high prices” as the reasons behind moving away from Belmont Street.

Tango Turtle has been approached for comment.

More from Local Business

Tony Story at the site of the proposed hotel in Church Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Work to resume on 'stylish, cutting-edge urban hotel' for Inverness city centre
Linda Sellar has run the Health Shop with husband Martin since 1984. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Responding to change keeps the Health Shop in Inverness faring well after nearly 60…
Sarah Holmes smiling at camera through tunnel of pencils.
How Elgin stationery shop Pencil Me In supplies top London tourist attractions from tiny…
Buckie's Simpsons Ice Cream shop owner Richard Simpson pictured.
Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream shop expansion plans and Network Rail weigh in on more…
Florian and Vanessa Koci pictured outside the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a Greek couple are transforming a former sweet shop on Elgin’s South Street…
Michael Miele putting salt and vinegar on chips behind the counter at the Northern Fish Restaurant.
Northern Fish Restaurant owner makes 'heartbreaking' decision to close much-loved 101-year-old Elgin takeaway
Dingwall High Street. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.
Fewer seagulls, more Vikings: The five things that would improve Dingwall's high street
3
Judith Cumming, manager of Port nan Gael Stores
'It's not just a convenience - it’s a focal point': New 'one-stop shop' opens…
Dunvegan Bakery on the Isle of Skye.
Skye's 'oldest bakery' up for sale
JP and Karen Saint, the co-owners of Hou Hou Mei in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
Hou Hou Mei: How Inverness's new Asian restaurant has beaten the Tomnahurich Street 'curse'

Conversation