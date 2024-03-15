Couple selling Portsoy hotel that’s loved by locals and stars from Peaky Blinders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Couple selling Portsoy hotel that’s loved by locals and stars from Peaky Blinders

After 20 years, Euan Cameron and Susan Gleeson have put the Station Hotel on the market.

By Bailey Moreton
The Station Hotel in Portsoy is on the market for offers starting at £500,000
The Station Hotel in Portsoy is on the market for offers starting at £500,000

After 20 years of ownership – from serving locals to Peaky Blinders stars – a Portsoy couple are retiring and selling their hotel.

Sitting in the picturesque coastal town, the Station Hotel is on the market for offers starting at £500,000.

Countless guest have passed through its doors over the years, including crew-members from the Netflix hit show Peaky Blinders who stayed for a month when filming took place back in 2021. 

Actor Cillian Murphy filming a scene from Peaky Blinders in Portsoy back in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The current owners, Euan Cameron and Susan Gleeson, have owned the hotel since 2003.

Now the pair are looking for someone to take over as they want to retire.

The Station Hotel sits on a main road in Portsoy. Image: Christie & Co

The Station Hotel has room to grow

Christie & Co, who are handling the sale, describe the property as “as the centre pin of the local community”.

Estimates for last year’s turnover are in the range of £600,000, with the same expected for 2024.

The owners said in a statement: “This is a cracking business opportunity.

“We have kept up a consistently high standard and have maintained an excellent reputation for our hospitality, and this has resulted in many, many repeat guests.

“There is huge potential for further growth for younger, more energetic owners, perhaps with more social media focus.”

The Station Hotel in Portsoy. Image: Christie & Co

Inside the Station Hotel

Originally built in 1859, the stone building has been extended.

There are 13 letting bedrooms and one two-bed family suite.

A retiring couple is selling its hotel in the picturesque Portsoy. Image: Christie & Co

The hotel has a lounge, restaurant, games room, function suite and a public bar which is “very popular with regulars and tourists”.

One of the hotel’s bedrooms. Image: Christie & Co

Gary Witham, hotel director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “This is a large seaside hospitality business which can be taken in various directions by a new buyer.

“The Station Hotel offers a real and exciting opportunity, and is a great credit to the owners who have developed it over such a long period.”

The hotel has a number of features including a games room and a popular public bar. Image: Christie & Co

The 17th century harbour attracts large groups of tourists during the summer, particularly for its annual boat and folk festivals.

Portsoy sits just west of Banff, between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Other film productions have been shot there, including the 2016 remake of Whisky Galore.

The Station Hotel is on the market for offers starting at £500,000.

 

Conversation