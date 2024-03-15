Couple selling Portsoy hotel that’s loved by locals and stars from Peaky Blinders

After 20 years of ownership – from serving locals to Peaky Blinders stars – a Portsoy couple are retiring and selling their hotel.

Sitting in the picturesque coastal town, the Station Hotel is on the market for offers starting at £500,000.

Countless guest have passed through its doors over the years, including crew-members from the Netflix hit show Peaky Blinders who stayed for a month when filming took place back in 2021.

The current owners, Euan Cameron and Susan Gleeson, have owned the hotel since 2003.

Now the pair are looking for someone to take over as they want to retire.

The Station Hotel has room to grow

Christie & Co, who are handling the sale, describe the property as “as the centre pin of the local community”.

Estimates for last year’s turnover are in the range of £600,000, with the same expected for 2024.

The owners said in a statement: “This is a cracking business opportunity.

“We have kept up a consistently high standard and have maintained an excellent reputation for our hospitality, and this has resulted in many, many repeat guests.

“There is huge potential for further growth for younger, more energetic owners, perhaps with more social media focus.”

Inside the Station Hotel

Originally built in 1859, the stone building has been extended.

There are 13 letting bedrooms and one two-bed family suite.

The hotel has a lounge, restaurant, games room, function suite and a public bar which is “very popular with regulars and tourists”.

Gary Witham, hotel director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “This is a large seaside hospitality business which can be taken in various directions by a new buyer.

“The Station Hotel offers a real and exciting opportunity, and is a great credit to the owners who have developed it over such a long period.”

The 17th century harbour attracts large groups of tourists during the summer, particularly for its annual boat and folk festivals.

Portsoy sits just west of Banff, between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Other film productions have been shot there, including the 2016 remake of Whisky Galore.

The Station Hotel is on the market for offers starting at £500,000.