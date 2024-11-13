Only bank in New Deer to close in two weeks – forcing customers to travel 30 miles to nearest branch

The only bank in New Deer will close its doors for good at the end of the month.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has confirmed the branch on Main Street will shut on Tuesday, November 26.

The closure will force customers to travel 30 miles to the nearest RBS in Fraserburgh.

Plans to close the New Deer branch were announced earlier this year with the closing date set for September 26.

However, this was delayed after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shared new rules guaranteeing access to cash in communities.

RBS has now said the FCA is “satisfied” it is offering the appropriate support to help customers “do their banking differently”.

They have advised those who need access to cash services in-person can travel to the RBS branch in Fraserburgh or visit the Post Office in New Deer.

It is understood customers who need more assistance are being contacted by the bank’s support teams ahead of the closure.

New Deer losing Royal Bank of Scotland branch

The decision to close the New Deer bank has been described as a “betrayal” to its residents and businesses.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross said many in local industries, including farming, reply on the branch.

She said: “I’m deeply disappointed and frustrated that RBS has been given approval to close the New Deer branch.

“It’s unacceptable that customers, who want or need the option of banking face-to-face, will now be forced to travel to Fraserburgh.

Disappointment over New Deer bank decision

“This is a betrayal of residents and local businesses, particularly in sectors such as farming, who will be hugely inconvenienced by travelling miles to make deposits or consult their account manager.

“At a time when Ellon’s last bank shut only a few months ago, this closure is a further hammer blow to New Deer and those living in the likes of Maud, Auchnagatt and Stuartfield.

“Decisions like these are leaving the elderly and most vulnerable socially isolated.

“They are finding it increasingly impossible to manage their money because more and more barriers are being put in their way.

“I am committed to ensuring residents have access to in-person banking.

“I will be writing to RBS asking how it plans to help customers and staff left out in the cold.”

A number of bank closures were announced by RBS in April due to more than 80% of active current account holders using digital services.

Among them was the Aberdeen St Nicholas Branch which shuts on Wednesday.

Branches at Harbour Road and the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness were confirmed for closure at the same time.