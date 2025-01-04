Weather wipes out entire Highland League card

All of Saturday’s scheduled Breedon Highland League matches have been postponed due to frost.

It had been hoped at least a couple of the five matches that weren’t cancelled on Friday would beat the weather, but to no avail.

Banks o’ Dee v Fraserburgh at Spain Park was the first game to be put off after a 9am inspection. Clachnacuddin’s clash with Huntly at Grant Street Park and Nairn County against Turriff United at Station Park quickly followed.

The derby between Buckie Thistle and Deveronvale at Victoria Park was postponed following a 10am inspection with Lossiemouth against Forres Mechanics at Grant Park the final game to fall victim to the weather after an 11am inspection.

Formartine United v Strathspey Thistle at North Lodge Park, Inverurie Locos v Rothes at Harlaw Park and Keith v Brora Rangers at Kynoch Park were postponed on Friday due to the conditions.