Paula Holland will take on leadership of KPMG Aberdeen office as Martin Findlay retires

Mr Findlay is retiring after 31 years with the firm.

By Kelly Wilson
Paula Holland is to lead the KPMG Aberdeen office. Image: KPMG
Paula Holland is to lead the KPMG Aberdeen office. Image: KPMG

Paula Holland will head up the KPMG Aberdeen office following the retirement of Martin Findlay.

Ms Holland, who joined the firm 21 years ago, will take up the post of office senior partner from April 3, leading 125 colleagues in the city.

She first joined the Aberdeen office in 2015, initially as a director, before becoming a partner in 2022.

Ms Holland takes over the role from Mr Findlay who is retiring after a 31 year career with the firm.

Her primary focus will be on delivering audit quality but will work closely with a senior leadership team consisting of fellow partner Deborah May (tax), deal advisory directors, Robert Aitken and Robert Logue and tax director Natalie Macfadyen.

The office leadership team also includes audit directors Daniel Crighton and Michelle Smarsh.

‘Time of change and innovation’

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Holland, said: “I am thrilled to be leading the Aberdeen office at an exciting time of change and innovation for the city and I look forward to building on the strong foundations here that Martin and others have built.

“We have a growing office full of talented people with market-leading expertise which I feel privileged to represent.

“A key priority for me is continuing our commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace, and creating challenging, dynamic careers for all our colleagues.”

Mr Findlay joined KPMG on April 6 1992 as a tax manager and has led the Aberdeen office since 2016. He will leave the firm at the end of April.

He said: “It’s been incredibly rewarding to lead the Aberdeen office and work with such a talented group of colleagues and clients in Aberdeen and across the UK, and I wish Paula all the best of luck in the role.

Martin Findlay head of Aberdeen office for KPMG
Martin Findlay, KPMG. Image: KPMG

“I’m proud to have helped set up our new base in Marischal Square in 2020. We’re now seeing the full benefits of it being realised, with colleagues fully embracing hybrid working and using our new space in ways which suit their working patterns.”

Important role in economic recovery

James Kergon, office senior partner for Scotland at KPMG UK, said: “Paula is a talented leader and ideally placed to take our Aberdeen office into a new era.

“We’ve seen significant growth in the local market under Martin’s excellent leadership, including continued support for clients who are navigating their energy transition paths on the journey to net zero.

James Kergon, senior partner in Scotland for KPMG.
James Kergon, senior partner in Scotland for KPMG. Image: KPMG

“I know the new look senior leadership team will build on that legacy by supporting clients across the north-east at such an important time in the continued recovery of the local economy.”

