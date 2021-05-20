Agents named for huge Aberdeen office building in advance of energy giant bp relocating

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Savills and Knight Frank have been appointed joint agents for bp’s North Sea headquarters, in Dyce, Aberdeen, following the energy giant’s decision to relocate elsewhere in the city.

LaSalle Investment Management, which owns the 210,000sq ft office complex on Wellheads Avenue, revealed earlier this year it was in talks with a number of potential new tenants.

The Grade A building – comprising seven wings and a huge central atrium – is to benefit from a multimillion-pound refurbishment, aimed at making it an “exemplar for Aberdeen’s sustainable energy future”.

It will eventually be renamed, removing any affiliation to its current occupier, and “repositioned”, with a view to attracting a wide range of organisations.

Sustainability, flexibility and wellbeing will be at the heart of the refurbishment, and LaSalle and its agents aim to cater for post-pandemic changes in the public’s attitude to the workplace.

The revamped building is expected to feature smart technologies, including those which reduce touchpoints and a digital app system, an electric car share initiative, electric vehicle charging points, bike racks, and a fully-equipped gym, as well as “much improved” use of the outdoor green spaces.

Chicago-headquartered LaSalle and its agents also say the campus will boast “excellent” food and beverage facilities, including a restaurant, lunch deli and coffee shop.

And with the emphasis on “the highest sustainability and environmental standards”, the project aims to offer tenants the ability to meet their net-zero aspirations.

The aim is to create a building which will embody the future of office space in a post-Covid, net-zero world.” Dan Smith, Savills

Aberdeen-based Savills director Dan Smith said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be appointed as agents at Wellheads Avenue, which is one of the most exciting office projects in Scotland.

“The aim is to create a building which will embody the future of office space in a post-Covid, net-zero world; namely the highest standards of energy efficiency and sustainability, provided in fully flexible office space designed with health and wellbeing for both workers and for the environment in mind.”

© Supplied by BIG Partnership

Knight Frank associate Matthew Park added: “This instruction is one of the largest and most exciting in Aberdeen.

“Our team of local, national and international experts are eager to get started on marketing the vision to companies looking for excellence in sustainability and flexibility which will offer their current and future workforces much more than just a place to work.

“The investment in the building’s transformation will meet the needs of businesses, their employees and the planet, while becoming a symbol of Aberdeen’s energy transition.”

Redevelopment work is to start once bp vacates the site in December 2022.

Much more than just a place to work.” Matthew Park, Knight Frank

The office complex already boasts BREAAM “very good’ status under the world’s leading sustainability assessment method for master-planning projects, infrastructure and buildings.

Its new design will aim to go beyond this, alongside achieving numerous other environmental accolades.

Bp which has been on the site since 2008, is downsizing to more modest premises at Aberdeen International Business Park.

