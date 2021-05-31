Business support organisation Elevator seeks former aerospace workers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elevator, the Aberdeen-based business support organisation, has launched a new programme aimed at former employees of Scotland’s aerospace sector.

The ambition behind it is to help create companies that will drive economic recovery north of the border.

As part of Elevator’s Grey Matters offering, the initiative is supported by Scottish Enterprise (SE) and Renfrewshire Council.

Entrepreneurship and innovation are hugely important to our economic recovery.” Ana Gallardo, Scottish Enterprise

The 16-week programme is expected to be up and running by August. It will be fully funded by Elevator, the Aberdeen-based social enterprise supporting start-ups and early-stage companies throughout Scotland.

Elevator energy director John Harris said: “In the last 18-months we have seen a plethora of challenges emerge from the global pandemic.

“To successfully meet these challenges we need to tap into the power of human ingenuity and find novel solutions that can successfully scale up to have a positive local and national impact.

“Elevator is a key epicentre for this kind in entrepreneurial opportunity and technology innovation.

“Our goal is to support the acceleration of Scotland’s economic recovery, to help individuals and create jobs to replace those that have been lost.”

Ana Gallardo, team leader for entrepreneurial development at SE, said: “Entrepreneurship and innovation are hugely important to our economic recovery.

“This programme offers the support needed to turn good ideas into future companies of scale-up potential.

“Grey Matters already has a proven track record and Scottish Enterprise is proud to continue this partnership, now aiming to unlock some of the great talent and ingenuity coming out of Scotland’s aerospace sector.”

