Carbon Neutral Energy (CNE), the Aberdeen firm launched by serial entrepreneur Mark Patterson and his sons, Harry and Philip, after spotting a yawning gap in the market for electricity storage technologies, has announced another key hire.

Gary Wilson is joining CNE’s senior management team as commercial director to support its ambitions to become a major player in mobile, green battery storage.

Mr Wilson brings with him more than 30 years’ experience – most recently with international containers giant Hoover Ferguson (now Hoover Circular Solutions), where he was vice-president for Europe, the Middle-east and Africa.

In the newly created role at CNE, he will oversee the commercial aspects of the company’s corporate growth, working closely with sales director Philip Patterson.

The appointment comes hot-on-the-heels of CNE recruiting a senior team in Houston, Texas, to drive forward its US ambitions.

CNE has also recently embarked on a fundraising exercise to provide the capital to accelerate its rapid growth into renewable energy storage.

It aims to raise a total of £300 million in stages and create up to 200 jobs over the next five years.

Energy transition

The fast-growing hybrid power company, launched only last year, has developed technology that meets the growing challenge of storing and using electricity produced from renewable sources.

CNE says its mobile, modular eGen systems, with large capacity battery storage, can help to increase green electrification, reduce carbon emissions and accelerate the energy transition.

During his time at Hoover Ferguson, Mr Wilson was responsible for overseeing the growth of the UK, Norway and Middle East rental businesses.

Previously MD at Ferguson Group

Prior to his five years at Hoover Ferguson, he held several positions with Kintore-based Ferguson Group as projects director, business development director and latterly managing director.

He is a graduate of Robert Gordon University, where he studied operations and service management.

Mr Patterson snr, chief executive, CNE, who has an impressive track record for building and selling businesses in the oil and gas industry, said: “Gary’s appointment represents a strong addition to our senior leadership team whom he knows well.

“He brings a wealth of experience in leading sales, engineering and product teams in fast-moving logistics businesses and has a track record of delivering results.”

© Michal Wachucik

Mr Wilson said: “The transition towards greener energy solutions is one of the most exciting places to be in today and in the future.

“I am pleased to be joining this forward-thinking business at such an early stage. The work CNE has carried out… is very impressive and the market is absolutely ready for this type of service.”

Earlier this year CNE brought in a marine and shipping sector veteran with a bulging contacts book to help speed up the fledgling green battery firm’s growth.

Bosses said the experience of Callum Bruce, boasting 35 years in marine and shipping, including more than 20 as chief executive of North Star Shipping, would be “invaluable”.

