Bosses at Keenan Recycling say the firm is poised for massive expansion

Fast-growing Keenan Recycling is targeting a five-fold-plus increase in revenue over the next two years after achieving the milestone of UK-wide coverage.

The Aberdeen-based waste management company has also revealed it is being “inundated” by applications for a new Driving Academy.

It expects the driver training arm – operating across sites in Manchester, Leeds, Guildford, Shrewsbury and Newcastle – to help fill some of the 100,000 reported shortages in HGV drivers across the UK.

Flood of applications

More than 1,000 people have already applied for the “academy”, which offers “paid-for training, a competitive salary, and job security following training with Keenan”.

In addition, the company is offering accommodation for those who need to relocate to undergo training.

Revenue is expected to rocket to £65million within two years, from £12m now, Keenan said.

The firm also expects its UK-wide headcount to soar to around 400, from 120 currently.

Major investment in the fleet

Meanwhile, a multimillion-pound investment in the company’s fleet – currently numbering about 100 vehicles – is aimed at growing it into a 300-strong army of high-tech recycling trucks within the next year or so.

Keenan, which reduces the amount of waste going into landfill by collecting and recycling organic material, now operates from the north of Scotland to the south of England.

The company said it had invested more than £4m in new trucks during the past year.

New depots

It has also added six new depots at locations including London, Exeter and Manchester, and recruited around 25% more drivers.

Collections director Claire Keenan said: “Last year saw us make significant investments into England that allowed us to serve a wealth of new customers south of the border, including colleges, restaurants and fast-food chains.”

And she added the firm had been “absolutely overwhelmed” by the response to its new Driving Academy.

Now processing more than 100,000 tonnes of organic waste every year, the company turns food waste into premium grade compost or biofuel, which generates electricity at numerous anaerobic digestion plants.

Scotland has already introduced legislation requiring all businesses that produce over 5kg (11lb) of food waste per week to recycle it but this is still to come in England.

Mrs Keenan, whose husband, Grant, runs the business as managing director, said “Scotland has been practising food waste legislation for seven years, and England is set to catch up by 2023.

Offering full coverage across the UK puts us in an ideal position to expand our services.” Claire Keenan, collections director, Keenan Recycling.

“As a result of the new regulation, businesses that produce, handle or sell food will by law have to recycle leftovers or food that has gone out of date.

“Offering full coverage across the UK puts us in an ideal position to expand our services and capitalise on these new opportunities.”

Initially set up as a garden composting business, in New Deer, Aberdeenshire, Keenan launched its commercial food waste collection services in Scotland in 2009 before moving south of the border in 2018 and expanding across England.

