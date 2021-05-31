Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new range of whisky has been launched to celebrate Scotland making it to the finals of a major men’s international football tournament for the first time in 23 years.

Taking pride of place in the collection is a limited-edition single malt that has been ageing – for what to Scottish football fans seems like an eternity – since the boys in blue were at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Most people north of the border would agree it has been far too long a wait on and off the field.

Bosses at Edinburgh firm Gleann Mor Spirits (GMS) are now hoping their new whiskies can help the nation toast some goals and points as Scotland’s football heroes take on the Cech Republic, England and Croatia.

© SNS Group

With the first game against the Czechs less than a fortnight away, the four whiskies in the special range have been produced in partnership with the Scottish Football Association.

The flagship single malt, Rare Find, from Bowmore Distillery, on Islay, was first poured into its cask on June 24 1998.

That was the day after Scotland crashed out of the 1998 World Cup, losing 3-0 to Morocco in St Etienne.

© SNS Group

After decades of hurt, the whisky is due to be bottled the day before the national team starts its postponed Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic, at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on June 14.

Only 280 individually numbered bottles will be made available, giving football and whisky fans alike a limited opportunity to own a piece of Scottish sporting history.

GMS co-founder Karin Mair said: “We are delighted to finally be able to share this special edition with Scotland’s long-suffering football fans.

“During the almost 23 years that it’s been ageing, Scotland may have endured football heartache, but this sublime single malt has been waiting patiently, developing its distinctively divine character.

“Along with the rest of the nation, we’ve also waited patiently, but the time has finally come to crack open this whisky and toast Scotland’s return to the major football stage.”

Ms Mair added: “This whisky is a truly historic collector’s item that no fan of football or fine malt will want to miss.

“Its creation has been a long time coming and we know there will be plenty to celebrate on and off the pitch when it’s finally poured.”

© Supplied by GM Spirits © Supplied by GM Spirits © SYSTEM © SYSTEM

The Bowmore single malt carries a £499 price tag, but there is a younger Rare Find expression – from Glen Elgin Distillery, between Elgin and Rothes, on Speyside. at £75.

Making up the rest of the GMS squad are a “Scottish National Team Blended Malt Whisky” – a mix of select Speyside single malts – and “Scottish National Team Blended Whisky”.

