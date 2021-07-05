Scots not so keen on a speedy return to office working

Smaller firms in Scotland are the least likely in the UK to make a return to office working, a new study has found.

Despite a push for a return to normality across the UK, home and hybrid working will linger on well into next year, according to Hitachi Capital Business Finance (HCBF).

Fewer than one in two small and medium-sized enterprises will see a return to a traditional office by December, HCBF said.

© Shutterstock / Jacob Lund

While nine regions in the UK will see an increase in the percentage of small businesses returning to the workplace between now and December, this will not exceed more than 50% anywhere, indicating a shift in work practices as the legacy of the pandemic draws on, the lender added.

Scotland currently has the highest percentage of people either home or hybrid working (63% vs 58% UK average), the study found.

While this figure is due to fall quite significantly by the end of this year, to 46%, there will still be more small business employees sticking to the new methods of working that have emerged as a result of the pandemic than those returning to the office, HCBF said.

© Shutterstock / Monkey Business I

Joanna Morris, head of insight, HCBF added: “Whilst some may be ready and eager to return to a bustling workplace setting, others may feel more comfortable and settled sticking with an approach they have become accustomed to over the past year – home working.

“It seems evident that many (firms) intend to get the ‘best of both worlds’ by trialling a hybrid approach – allowing employees to harness the lessons learnt over the past year, whilst also reconnecting with pre-pandemic working.

Is the UK financially literate? Lockdown learners fail the test

“It is important to never underestimate the impact these events can have on our small business community, and the nuances that exist between different locations in the UK.”

HCBF surveyed 1,464 small business owners, asking where they worked during the pandemic, where they work currently and where they plan to work by the end of year.

Coronavirus: North and north-east firms welcome reopening but fear they will still struggle until office workers return

Could Aberdeen be ‘pilot’ location for safe return to office working?