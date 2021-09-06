Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Your Money: Is the oil and gas industry a risky investment?

By Keith Findlay
September 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Ian Thom, of Wood Mackenzie.
How can investors – private or institutional – evaluate the changing oil and gas risk landscape? Ian Thom, of Wood Mackenzie, says it’s far from easy.

Oil and gas faces an existential crisis as global efforts to reduce carbon emissions gather strength and pace.

In this new paradigm, the definition and assessment of risk are critical.

Risks have been inherent in oil and gas investment since the first wells were drilled. But those facing the industry today are in many ways greater than ever before.

Emerging risks around carbon policy and climate litigation complicate matters.”

Around the world, policies and regulations for development, operations and financing are becoming increasingly hostile to fossil fuels. Meanwhile, renewable energy is becoming seriously competitive and scalable.

In this new paradigm, it’s critical to accurately define and measure risk.

Oil and gas have unique risks as part of a resource-producing capital-intensive industry.

‘Two sides of the same coin’

For investors, risk and return are two sides of the same coin. An asset with a stable, predictable cash flow requires a lower return.

But there are big differences in risk profile between different hydrocarbon assets. Not all oil and gas projects are the same.

There are various ways to evaluate risks, and each has a different effect on valuation.

Apache North Sea's Forties Delta platform

For example, discounted cash flow valuations often use a standard reduction of 10%. For benchmarking purposes, 10% has stood the test of time in upstream oil and gas.

While discounting all assets at that rate is ideal for benchmarking, it struggles to communicate the true value of assets with very different risk profiles. And asset risk can easily become disconnected from a standard rate.

That’s where risk-adjusted discount rates – where a premium is applied to reflect additional asset risk – come in. When it comes to the valuation of risky assets, this method has real advantages.

One scenario we consider is if oil is deemed riskier than gas, which is viewed as a critical fuel for the energy transition.

Assuming gas has a safer outlook, with strong market growth and less pricing downside, oil assets could be discounted at 15%; gas at 10%.

Country risk-adjusted discount rates are often applied in valuation – for example, Norway is treated as lower risk than Nigeria.

However, the reality is more complex. Emerging risks around carbon policy and climate litigation complicate matters. Risks in traditionally low political risk countries are growing.

And as the energy transition progresses, fiscal and regulatory change will materially influence corporate success.

When it comes to valuing risky assets for transactions, it makes sense for the valuation to reflect specific risks, especially as scarce investment seeks out the most advantaged resources.

Investors don’t expect the same return for a producing asset with a strong market position in a stable political environment as they do for an undeveloped high-carbon asset in a risky province.

Advantaged assets should command a premium and a differentiated approach to measuring risk will help to achieve that.

Ian Thom is a research director at Scottish energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

