Law firm makes two senior appointments to boost its climate change offering

Law firm Pinsent Masons has strengthened its climate change team with the appointment of two Scottish-based lawyers to senior positions.

Michael Watson has been named as the firm’s new head of climate change mitigation and sustainability (CCMS) team, while former Ofgem general counsel Euan McVicar rejoins the firm as senior climate adviser.

Launched in 202, the CCMS team comprises of more than 50 people globally and supports clients in their efforts to address the effects of climate change, while also enhancing the development of Pinsent’s services and advisory products.

It also coordinates climate and sustainability initiatives to reduce the law firm’s own environmental impact.

Edinburgh-based Mr Watson, previously Pinsent’s head of global finance and projects, has a wealth of experience advising on green energy and infrastructure finance and investments.

He is a longstanding champion of the firm’s sustainability efforts, actively developing its increased focus on impact investment.

Experienced figures in the industry

Pinsent said Mr McVicar, who will also be based in Edinburgh, was “highly experienced” in advising on areas related to climate change.

His previous roles include a spell as general counsel and chairman of the investment committee at the Green Investment Bank, while more recently he was general counsel and an executive committee member at Ofgem.

Mr Watson said: “Our response to climate change and sustainability will be one of the defining and accelerating features of our professional and personal lives globally.

“There is great responsibility before us, but collectively we have the opportunity to make a difference.

“Euan is a fantastic addition to our team. His wealth of experience will be extremely valuable, both to our own business and to our clients, in helping to shift the dial on our climate and sustainability efforts.”

Climate change strategy a must for firms

Mr McVicar added: “Businesses are alert to the fact that having a climate and sustainability strategy is no longer optional – it’s integral to their licence to operate, and indeed can also be a licence to innovate.

“They have a renewed focus and are seeking to achieve more than compliance – they want to embrace the opportunities for progress and thrive in the changing environment they’re operating in.

“I’m excited to be returning to the firm after eight years to help Pinsent Masons and its clients achieve real change.”

Mr Watson succeeds Paul Rice, who recently retired from the partnership.

Earlier this year Pinsent Masons unveiled targets to cut absolute carbon emissions by a minimum of 50% by 2030 and to source 100% renewable electricity across its global estate by 2030.