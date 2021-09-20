Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
Business / Scotland business

Law firm makes two senior appointments to boost its climate change offering

By Kelly Wilson
September 20, 2021, 5:00 pm
L-R Michael Watson & Euan McVicar
Law firm Pinsent Masons has strengthened its climate change team with the appointment of two Scottish-based lawyers to senior positions.

Michael Watson has been named as the firm’s new head of climate change mitigation and sustainability (CCMS) team, while former Ofgem general counsel Euan McVicar rejoins the firm as senior climate adviser.

Businesses are alert to the fact that having a climate and sustainability strategy is no longer optional.”

Euan McVicar, senior climate adviser, Pinsent Masons.

Launched in 202, the CCMS team comprises of more than 50 people globally and supports clients in their efforts to address the effects of climate change, while also enhancing the development of Pinsent’s services and advisory products.

It also coordinates climate and sustainability initiatives to reduce the law firm’s own environmental impact.

Edinburgh-based Mr Watson, previously Pinsent’s head of global finance and projects, has a wealth of experience advising on green energy and infrastructure finance and investments.

He is a longstanding champion of the firm’s sustainability efforts, actively developing its increased focus on impact investment.

Experienced figures in the industry

Pinsent said Mr McVicar, who will also be based in Edinburgh, was “highly experienced” in advising on areas related to climate change.

His previous roles include a spell as general counsel and chairman of the investment committee at the Green Investment Bank, while more recently he was general counsel and an executive committee member at Ofgem.

Mr Watson said: “Our response to climate change and sustainability will be one of the defining and accelerating features of our professional and personal lives globally.

“There is great responsibility before us, but collectively we have the opportunity to make a difference.

“Euan is a fantastic addition to our team. His wealth of experience will be extremely valuable, both to our own business and to our clients, in helping to shift the dial on our climate and sustainability efforts.”

Climate change strategy a must for firms

Mr McVicar added: “Businesses are alert to the fact that having a climate and sustainability strategy is no longer optional – it’s integral to their licence to operate, and indeed can also be a licence to innovate.

“They have a renewed focus and are seeking to achieve more than compliance – they want to embrace the opportunities for progress and thrive in the changing environment they’re operating in.

“I’m excited to be returning to the firm after eight years to help Pinsent Masons and its clients achieve real change.”

Mr Watson succeeds Paul Rice, who recently retired from the partnership.

Earlier this year Pinsent Masons unveiled targets to cut absolute carbon emissions by a minimum of 50% by 2030 and to source 100% renewable electricity across its global estate by 2030.

