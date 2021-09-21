Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exclusive: Renewables giant Orsted reveals multibillion-pound plans for Scotland

By Keith Findlay
September 21, 2021, 6:00 am
Orsted has set out its investment case for Scotland.
Danish renewable energy giant Orsted plans to directly invest up to £12 billion in Scotland if it is successful with all five of its bids in the ScotWind offshore wind auction.

Billions more will be spent on the Scottish supply chain if Crown Estate Scotland (CES) gives the 8.8-gigawatt (GW) proposals the thumbs up, Orsted said.

It is the latest pledge of massive investment in the energy transition as ScotWind bidders battle to secure rights to develop major wind projects on the Scottish seabed.

CES aims to make initial offers to successful applicants in January of next year.

Duncan Clark, Orsted Power (UK).

Orsted is involved in five bids in total, including three on its own and a further two as part of a consortium.

Its two joint bids with Spanish firm BlueFloat Energy and Italy’s Falck Renewables would deliver floating wind farms.

Orsted’s own schemes involve a mix of fixed and floating wind technologies, with the company pledging to work with Scottish ports and suppliers to develop infrastructure and a supply chain that will establish this country as “a leading player in the global offshore wind market’.

Orsted’s Hornsea 1 project off the Yorkshire coast.

Duncan Clark, who heads up Orsted’s UK business, said Scotland “undoubtedly has some of the best offshore wind resources in the world”.

The ScotWind leasing round is a “pivotal moment” for the development of the country’s offshore wind sector, he added.

He said the auction paved the way for Scotland to make the most of its “superb offshore wind potential, and world-leading offshore engineering and contracting capabilities”, while also unlocking investment that will create jobs and opportunities for Scottish businesses for generations.

Duncan Clark, Orsted Power (UK).

Mr Clark added: “Orsted is the global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms.

“On the road to becoming the global leader we have gained deep experience in the unique skill-sets required for consenting and constructing offshore wind farms and have a proven track record of delivering on time and on budget.

“In building and equipping our teams in Scotland, we will use this experience to deliver large-scale projects into operation by 2030 in line with the Scottish Government’s target of 11GW of installed offshore wind by this date.

“We’ve already started development works to ensure we hit the ground running – engaging with supply chain companies and the offshore wind clusters.

Mr Clark said Orsted’s bosses were “extremely encouraged by the conversations we’ve had to date” in terms of the supply chain.

Copenhagen-listed Orsted is one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies.

It says it is the global leader in offshore wind, with 27 sites in operation across Europe, the US and the Asia Pacific region.

The firm’s UK business added five onshore wind farms under development in Scotland through an acquisition earlier this year.

Other projects include Hornsea 2, off the Yorkshire coast, which will be the world’s largest operational offshore wind farm when it is fully commissioned next year.

Global ambition

Explaining why Orsted was prepared to invest so heavily in developing and constructing offshore wind farms in Scotland over the next 10 years, chief commercial officer Martin Neubert said: “We have recently set out our aspiration to become the world’s leading green energy major by 2030.

“Orsted has the largest development pipeline in the offshore wind industry and it’s our clear ambition to remain the global market leader in offshore wind.

“We committed to these ambitious plans for the ScotWind leasing round not only because Scotland can play a key role in achieving our aspiration but because we firmly believe our scale and experience in offshore wind puts us in a unique position to help Scotland transition to a low carbon economy as quickly as possible.”

Orsted chief commercial officer Martin Neubert.

Mr Neubert added: “We believe our bids represent a significant contribution to achieving Scotland’s ambitious climate change targets and will underpin the country’s renewable energy economy for generations.”

Orsted also plans to develop renewable hydrogen projects in Scotland using some of the electricity from the proposed offshore wind farms.

The company has hydrogen projects elsewhere in the UK and mainland Europe to help replace fossil fuels in the maritime, aviation, heavy road transport, refinery and steel sectors.

Orsted said it was now looking forward to helping Scotland benefit from an industry that by 2045 could be worth up to £25 bn a year to the country’s economy.

