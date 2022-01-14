Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business group warns of threat to Scottish economic growth

By Kelly Wilson
January 14, 2022, 12:01 am
SCC's survey revealed a fear among firms that a return to levels of pre-pandemic economic growth is at risk.
A rapid return to pre-pandemic levels of economic growth in Scotland is at risk, a survey has found.

Reporting “increased concerns” in the Scottish economy, the latest Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) Quarterly Economic Indicator Survey said businesses were worried over rising costs, recruitment challenges and the return of Covid-19 restrictions.

Key findings from the Q4 report, published in partnership with Strathclyde University’s Fraser of Allander Institute (FoA), found surging inflation to be a huge problem.

With inflation rising to 5.1%, its highest rate in 10 years, businesses across all sectors noted concerns, reaching record highs.

There was a 17% increase in the number of firms in the financial and business services (FBS) sector reporting concerns about rising costs, compared with Q3.

There was also declining profitability, with businesses reporting negative net balances for both cashflow and profits – both of which are down on Q3.

The manufacturing, retail and tourism sectors all experienced a decrease, which firms blamed on the difficult trading environment and the increased costs of doing business.

SCC president Stephen Leckie.

Scottish Chambers of Commerce president Stephen Leckie warned business confidence remains “highly volatile”, with a strong return to economic growth now at risk.

He said: “This latest survey shows the white heat of business activity that followed the lifting of restrictions in the summer months is now starting to cool.

“Business confidence continued to rise in the past quarter, however, this remains highly volatile as the Omicron variant triggered the return of Covid-19 restrictions, plunging Scotland’s businesses back into a spate of economic limitations and curtailments.

“The continued strong return to economic growth many businesses might have expected in the next quarter is now clearly at risk and the recovery could take longer than hoped for, due to continued uncertainty over what economic deterrents are likely to remain in place and for how long.”

North-east wages cause for concern

FoA director Mairi Spowage highlighted the impact on employment and wages in the north-east as a “particular concern”.

Experimental results from the Office of National Statistics show there has been a 2.5% drop in payroll employment for the north-east from pre-pandemic levels.

The region has also seen the lowest increase in mean pay, compared to the rest of the UK.

Earnings and employment from Pay As You Earn Real Time Information. Supplied by ONS

Ms Spowage said: “Despite growth faltering in the autumn due to rising prices and supply chain constraints, expectations are still much better for the outlook in 2022 and beyond, compared to what was feared earlier in the pandemic.

“The removal of the furlough scheme, based on the evidence we have seen to date, has not had the negative impact on employment and unemployment that was feared.”

Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute.

But she added: “What is emerging are early signs that Scotland’s recovery may be lagging behind the UK as a whole.

“The impact on employment and wages in the north-east stands out as a particular concern, given the importance of high wage oil and gas jobs in that region.

“What is clear is that we are not past the point where government support for various sectors is likely to be required in order to reduce long-term scarring on the economy.”

Export growth weak

Ongoing issues in the domestic and global supply chain continue to impact on Scottish export sales and orders, the report says.

All sectors reported marginal improvements in the past quarter.

But overall export growth remains weak, with the impact of Brexit continuing to lead to delays, certification challenges and increased shipping costs – all of which are intensified by the wider impact of Covid-19, SCC says.

Mr Leckie added: “Exports remain frustratingly lacklustre which is a concern, given exports remain a crucial part of a sustained economic recovery and internationalisation of Scotland’s economy.

“Alongside the removal of Covid-19 restrictions, businesses are looking towards the UK Government’s new free trade agreements, continued negotiations to remove barriers to exporting and the possibility of more routes to new markets.”

Increased recruitment difficulties

Concerns were also raised about sectors including construction, FBS and retail starting to experience increased recruitment difficulties and labour shortages.

Rising business costs were also highlighted in the report. Concern over raw material prices and other overhead costs remain “notably high” for construction firms.

In the manufacturing sector, 92% of firms reported increased concern over raw material prices which is a record high for the survey.

Mr Leckie said: “Many businesses have had a tough winter and the rising cost of doing business is now also dragging on growth, with increasing cost pressures for raw materials and goods driving down profitability.”

