Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Scotland business

£3m helping hand for Scottish households amid surging energy costs

By Keith Findlay
January 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

A £3 million support fund has been launched to help Scots struggling with their energy bills amid a growing cost-of-living crisis.

The Scottish Government scheme, which is administered by national advice service Advice Direct Scotland (ADS), is designed to prevent households from falling into fuel poverty and help those “rationing” their energy use.

The Home Heating Support Fund (HHSF) is open until March 31 and applications can be made on behalf of individuals by “referral partners” through www.homeheatingadvice.scot

Local authorities and housing associations, as well as charities and organisations which provide energy or debt advice, are being urged to register online and seek funding for people they support.

Individuals cannot apply directly, but they should contact ADS for free on 0808 800 9060 or visit www.advice.scot, so trained advisers can assess their eligibility and refer them if appropriate.

Even if they are not eligible, ADS can offer free advice on energy and debt issues.

Targeted funding from the HHSF will reflect individual circumstances, with extra support available for households where one person is over 75, they rely on electric heating, or live in a remote or island community.

This fund will prove absolutely crucial in ensuring that households who have been hit the hardest can continue to heat their homes and feed their families.”

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive, Advice Direct Scotland.

Payments start at £100, rising to £500 to clear outstanding debt, with the money paid directly to suppliers on behalf of the household.

Eligibility is based on households which are “self-rationing” their energy, meaning those who are deliberately limiting their energy use so they can afford to spend money on other goods or services.

This could be as a result of homeworking or homeschooling due to the pandemic.

ADS chief executive Andrew Bartlett said: “As the country recovers from the Covid pandemic and its economic impact, this fund will prove absolutely crucial in ensuring that households who have been hit the hardest can continue to heat their homes and feed their families.”

Advice Direct Scotland chief executive Andrew Bartlett.

He added: “With recent energy prices rises and more on the horizon, we know many Scots are facing financial difficulties.

“Last year we discovered families were rationing energy such as only heating one room, and this fund is designed to ensure that people do not have to make that choice.”

Mr Bartlett was referring to a study which found nearly one-third of Scots had rationed their energy use so they could afford to spend money on other goods and services.

With recent price rises and a further steep increase in bills expected in spring, there are growing concerns about the impact on households.

Inflation uppermost in the minds of savers in 2022

Scotland ranked fifth in UK-wide financial health check

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]