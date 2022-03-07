Scots can now apply directly to the £4m Home Heating Support Fund – here’s how

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish households can now apply directly to a £4 million Scottish Government fund to help them with soaring energy bills.

With inflation threatening to spiral out of control and fuel bills going through the roof, many people are having to cut back on heating their homes so they can pay for essentials such as food.

But there is support available via the Home Heating Support Fund (HHSF), which has grown by £1m since it was launched earlier this year.

Don’t miss the deadline

Advice Direct Scotland (ADS), which is managing the scheme on behalf of the government, is accepting registrations for funding until the end of March.

More than 400 charities, organisations and advisers have already signed up as “referral partners” so they can apply on behalf of their clients.

According to ADS, this is still the best way for most people to access support.

What’s new?

A recent change to the access arrangements means referrals are no longer the only way for those in need of support to get some HHSF cash.

Households that have not already applied via a referral partner can now apply online.

All that is required is some basic digital skills, evidence of energy bills and proof of financial difficulties.

Applicants must be able to show they have sought help from an accredited debt or energy advice agency.

Where do you apply or get further information?

The application form is available at homeheatingadvice.scot/household-registration/

Anyone struggling with the application can contact ADS advisers for free on 0808 800 9060.

The advisers can also make applications to the fund on behalf of those needing help.

How much can you get and how will it be calculated?

Payments start at £100, rising to £500 to clear outstanding debt, with the money paid directly to suppliers on behalf of the household.

Targeted funding from the HHSF will reflect each person’s circumstances.

Extra support is available for households where one person is over 75, living with a disability or illness, and/or living in a remote or island community.

Who can apply?

Eligibility is based on households which are “self-rationing” their energy, meaning those who are deliberately limiting their energy use so that they can afford to spend money on other essentials.

Payments can be for electricity, oil, gas, liquified petroleum gas, coal or other forms of heating.

This fund is making a massive difference for Scots who are facing huge debts and are being forced to cut back on essentials to heat their homes.” Andrew Bartlett, chief executive, Advice Direct Scotland.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: “We want everyone to have a safe and warm place to call home.

“We are acutely aware that energy price rises are causing many people to worry about their bills.

“This year, through our Fuel Insecurity Fund, we have made £10m available to households struggling with their energy costs.

“We are working with Advice Direct Scotland to ensure that households can access the support they need.”

ADS chief executive Andrew Bartlett said: “We have already issued more than £1m through the Home Heating Support Fund on behalf of the Scottish Government to support Scots struggling with their energy bills.

“More and more referral partners are registering to help their clients as the cost of living crisis escalates.

“We’re pleased we can now make it possible for direct household applications via an online form.”

Mr Bartlett added: “This fund is making a massive difference for Scots who are facing huge debts and are being forced to cut back on essentials to heat their homes.

“Our advisers are working hard to provide free advice to people across Scotland at this difficult time for so many.”

