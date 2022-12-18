Jim Gallagher: Everyone at Scottish Sea Farms is hungry to do better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Jim Gallagher: Everyone at Scottish Sea Farms is hungry to do better

By Keith Findlay
December 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF

A year on from Scottish Sea Farms’ acquisition of Grieg Seafood Shetland, managing director Jim Gallagher reflects on what’s been achieved – and what’s next.

December 15 last year saw Scottish Sea Farms complete its most ambitious
acquisition to date, the £173 million purchase of Grieg Seafood Shetland.

Our aim, from day one, has been to develop Shetland into a high-performing farming region capable of rivalling any other on biology, quality and cost efficiencies, not just here in Scotland but globally.

That’s not a vision you achieve in one or even a few years – it’s a longer-term goal, but one we’ve made solid progress towards over the past 12 months.

‘First 100 days’ approach

To become the best, we first need to be open and honest about where we can and must improve – and by that I’m referring to both companies.

Our “First 100 days” approach proved instrumental in this, creating the time, focus, and, I hope, safe space for people to discuss and debate the key issues.

Scottish Sea Farms’ philosophy has always been that responsibility of day-to-day farming, from fish health and feeding regimes to forecasting and budgeting, rests best with the farm teams themselves; a level of responsibility we’ve extended to our new farms, with clear targets and measures agreed.

To become the best, we first need to be open and honest about where we can and must improve.”

Equally, Grieg had a comprehensive environmental monitoring regime which we’ve since adopted, along with more advanced farm infrastructure at some locations – insights from which have helped inform our modernisation programme.

We have secure, stable and supportive owners (Norwegian firms Leroy Seafood Group and Salmar) and we are in this for the long term.

It’s important we get our farming blueprint for the future right, rather than rush it.

Image: Scottish Sea Farms

There are a growing number of challenges too – not least biological performance, rising inflation for feed, utilities, fuel and other essentials, as well as the impacts of climate change.

There’s more need than ever to focus on what more we can do to create the best growing conditions, achieve the best biology out on farm and improve our cost base.

We have a huge opportunity ahead of us, and to help ensure we achieve it we’ve involved every area of the business, including Shetland colleagues old and new, teams from around our other regions, trusted suppliers and our parent companies.

It’s important we get our farming blueprint for the future right, rather than rush it.”

One year on, the vast majority of colleagues who joined Scottish Sea Farms via the acquisition have chosen to stay.

Hopefully, that’s a sign everyone feels engaged and included in shaping the way forward.’

There have been pleasant surprises – the condition factor of the fish, the high standard of farm infrastructure and the ability, ambition and drive of the team all being uppermost.

Everyone is hungry to do and be better and everyone is committed to playing their part – that’s going to be critical.

Image: Scottish Sea Farms

In many ways we’ve only just started our journey.

For now, though, as we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the acquisition, it’s important we take a moment to recognise how far we have come as we transition to one team with one consistent way of working, shaped by the best of both.

All of which will put us in a stronger position to deliver on our roadmap and goals, not just for Shetland but for the wider business.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland business

Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Family leave policy given boost by energy firm SSE
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Shetland fishers in cash call on offshore wind developers
Wind farm in Scotland
Offshore wind poised to become biggest construction sector in Scotland
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Alba Equity notches up investments totalling more than £2 million
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Marine Fund Scotland grants worth more than £13 million awarded
An aerial image of the under-construction Aberdeen Incinerator
Construction: Investment needed to boost 'uneven, stuttering, unpredictable' recovery
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Westminster cash for Scottish seafood firms sparks power grab row
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Innes Smith: Investment and community support vital for housebuilders
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Construction 'accord' to transform and modernise the sector in Scotland
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Monkfish win for Scottish fleet after UK-Norway talks

Most Read

1
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher. Image: SSF
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented