Jim Gallagher: Everyone at Scottish Sea Farms is hungry to do better

A year on from Scottish Sea Farms’ acquisition of Grieg Seafood Shetland, managing director Jim Gallagher reflects on what’s been achieved – and what’s next.

December 15 last year saw Scottish Sea Farms complete its most ambitious

acquisition to date, the £173 million purchase of Grieg Seafood Shetland.

Our aim, from day one, has been to develop Shetland into a high-performing farming region capable of rivalling any other on biology, quality and cost efficiencies, not just here in Scotland but globally.

That’s not a vision you achieve in one or even a few years – it’s a longer-term goal, but one we’ve made solid progress towards over the past 12 months.

‘First 100 days’ approach

To become the best, we first need to be open and honest about where we can and must improve – and by that I’m referring to both companies.

Our “First 100 days” approach proved instrumental in this, creating the time, focus, and, I hope, safe space for people to discuss and debate the key issues.

Scottish Sea Farms’ philosophy has always been that responsibility of day-to-day farming, from fish health and feeding regimes to forecasting and budgeting, rests best with the farm teams themselves; a level of responsibility we’ve extended to our new farms, with clear targets and measures agreed.

Equally, Grieg had a comprehensive environmental monitoring regime which we’ve since adopted, along with more advanced farm infrastructure at some locations – insights from which have helped inform our modernisation programme.

We have secure, stable and supportive owners (Norwegian firms Leroy Seafood Group and Salmar) and we are in this for the long term.

It’s important we get our farming blueprint for the future right, rather than rush it.

There are a growing number of challenges too – not least biological performance, rising inflation for feed, utilities, fuel and other essentials, as well as the impacts of climate change.

There’s more need than ever to focus on what more we can do to create the best growing conditions, achieve the best biology out on farm and improve our cost base.

We have a huge opportunity ahead of us, and to help ensure we achieve it we’ve involved every area of the business, including Shetland colleagues old and new, teams from around our other regions, trusted suppliers and our parent companies.

One year on, the vast majority of colleagues who joined Scottish Sea Farms via the acquisition have chosen to stay.

Hopefully, that’s a sign everyone feels engaged and included in shaping the way forward.’

There have been pleasant surprises – the condition factor of the fish, the high standard of farm infrastructure and the ability, ambition and drive of the team all being uppermost.

Everyone is hungry to do and be better and everyone is committed to playing their part – that’s going to be critical.

In many ways we’ve only just started our journey.

For now, though, as we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the acquisition, it’s important we take a moment to recognise how far we have come as we transition to one team with one consistent way of working, shaped by the best of both.

All of which will put us in a stronger position to deliver on our roadmap and goals, not just for Shetland but for the wider business.