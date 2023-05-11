Scotland business Wind champion calls work going overseas for Kincardine project a ‘national disgrace’ Broken turbine had to be towed to Rotterdam By Andrew Dykes and Allister Thomas May 11 2023, 7.31am Share Wind champion calls work going overseas for Kincardine project a ‘national disgrace’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/scotland-business/5716297/offshore-wind-champion-kincardine/ Copy Link 0 comment Tim Pick. at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow. Image: All-Energy [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation