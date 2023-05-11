One taken to hospital after two-vehicle A96 Culloden crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Culloden.

The crash happened at about 8.15am on the Aberdeen to Inverness road at the Ball0ch, Culloden and Smithton junction.

During the closure, there were rush-hour traffic queues in the area.

It is not clear the extent of any injuries.

According to road maintenance firm Amey, who looks after the stretch of road, it was cleared by 9.30am.

The fire service was not in attendance.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.15am on Thursday, May 11, police were called to the A96 near Inverness, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“One person was taken to hospital for assessment and recovery was arranged.”