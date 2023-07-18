Uncovering the Highlands’ hidden secret that’s been powering Scotland for 80 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uncovering the Highlands’ hidden secret that’s been powering Scotland for 80 years

Hydro power is looking dam fine for 80 years old – and it’s set to play a key part in our net zero future.

In partnership with SSE Renewables
Three SSE Renewables employees in high vis coats stood in front of Sloy Power Station.
Sloy Power Station and Dam is the UK’s largest conventional hydro power station.

From then to now, we’re taking a closer look at the story of iconic hydro power stations in Scotland.

For the past 80 years, Scotland’s hydro-electric stations have harnessed our vast natural water resources to help power the country – and the Highlands have long played a vital role in this!

Today, we’re still using this original source of renewable energy to power homes and business across the UK.

But what was the catalyst behind this green power revolution almost a century ago?

Kicking things off: the Hydro Electric Development (Scotland) Act 1943

In 1943, the Hydro Electric Development (Scotland) Act was introduced, allowing companies to begin construction on some of the country’s most iconic power station sites.

A total of 54 power stations, 78 dams and over 300km of underground tunnels were constructed.

It brought power to the Glens and transformed the economic and social fabric of rural Scotland.

Sloy Power Station and Dam in the Highlands.
Hydroelectricity has been powering Scotland for 80 years.

This network of hydro power schemes, including conventional hydro power stations and pumped hydro storage facilities, are the hidden secret in the Highlands that have been powering the country for 80 years.

Today, the majority of these sites are still in operation.

You can learn more about the historic role and creation of hydro power in Scotland thanks to exhibitions at the Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre.

The centre also shows how SSE Renewables is harnessing hydro to power future generations of Scottish homes and businesses.

Because, as we seek to decarbonise our energy system, these hydro power stations that were built 80 years ago now stand ready to play their part in a net zero future.

Net zero and hydro power in Scotland

Sloy power station on the shores of Loch Lomond
Sloy Power Station located on the shores of Loch Lomond.

Scotland was producing ‘green energy’ before the term existed, so it’s ideally placed to drive the next phase of our green energy revolution.

The country has ambitious targets to become net zero by 2045, which is a huge challenge.

Leading renewable energy company, SSE Renewables, is at the forefront of driving this transition to a decarbonised Scottish energy system.

Its hydro sites will play a pivotal part in the company’s strategy to achieving net zero.

Which is why, to help in the drive towards net zero, SSE Renewables is investing in hydro power’s future with its £1.5bn+ project, Coire Glas.

Decarbonising the UK’s power sector on the journey to net zero

Coire Glas could become Britain’s biggest natural battery and would double Britain’s current flexible electricity storage capacity.

If built, it would be capable of powering three million homes for 24 hours and would be one of the biggest investments and engineering projects in the Scottish Highlands and the UK.

Coire Glas, which is a pumped hydro storage project, will be fundamental in decarbonising the UK’s power sector as it will allow green energy to be discharged if it isn’t windy or sunny and other forms of renewable technologies are not able to produce energy.

It gives the power system greater flexibility and security which is why it will play such an important role in the UK’s future.

Finlay McCutcheon, director of onshore renewables at SSE Renewables, said: “In 2023, we’re celebrating our hydro business in Scotland turning 80. So, there’s never been a better time for SSE Renewables to bring forward our Coire Glas project.

“This multi-billion-pound project will be one of the most ambitious energy infrastructure schemes the UK has ever seen. It is a key component of our commitment at SSE Renewables to help lead Scotland and the UK’s energy transition.”

Coire Glas and Sloy Power Station

Sloy Power Station and Dam.
Sloy currently generates around 130 million units of electricity in a year of average rainfall.

As well as SSE Renewables’ commitment to Coire Glas, the company has also unveiled plans to convert its existing Sloy Power Station.

Sloy Power Station is Britain’s largest conventional hydro power plant, but the company plans to convert it into a new pumped hydro storage facility.

This will complement Coire Glas, further strengthen Scotland’s energy security and provide additional flexible energy that will be critical in achieving net zero.

The story of hydro power in Scotland continues

Looking back to 80 years ago, hydro-electric power transformed the way people lived and worked by providing affordable electricity for Highland communities.

Today, hydro power is still at the heart of SSE Renewables’ strategy, as it gets ready to deliver a net zero power system for Scotland and the UK for decades to come.

To learn more about the rich history of hydro electricity, visit Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre and see how water will continue to power generations of Scottish homes and businesses. 

