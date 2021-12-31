‘Exceptional courage and resilience’: Alford teen praised by Bear Grylls

An error occurred. Please try again.

A north-east boy who has shown “exceptional courage and resilience” after losing his sight has been praised by Bear Grylls.

The world-famous adventurer singled out Theo Harvey, 14, for praise as one of his “unsung heroes” of 2021.

A member of 1st Alford Scout Group, Theo was diagnosed with a brain tumour on his optical nerve in 2016.

He underwent surgery to remove the tumour, but due to the position of the tumour suffered complete and irretrievable sight loss.

Despite having his world turned upside down, Theo was determined to get on with things.

Raised £8,500 for Guide Dogs

Since losing his sight he has continued to take part in adventurous activities and camps with Scouts, alongside fundraising for Guide Dogs Scotland through craft fairs, sponsored cycling and other events, raising more than £8,500.

He even had a guide dog named after him, in tribute to his unrelenting dedication to helping others.

Theo had previously received a gallantry award for “great courage and endurance”.

The Cornwell Scout Badge is awarded “in respect of pre-eminently high character and devotion to duty, together with great courage and endurance.”

The teenager was one of 20 ‘Bear Gryll’s Unsung Heroes 2021’, chosen personally by the adventurer from over 330 nominations from across the UK.

The criteria is for a young person that has shown exceptional kindness, courage and resilience over the past year for whatever reason.

Every year Bear Grylls and a panel of judges choose 20 of the best and give them £500 each to spend as they see best.

Mr Grylls, a former SAS trooper who has climbed Mount Everest, is the organisation’s Chief Scout.

Unfortunately, Theo was in hospital at the time of the ceremony, so was unable to meet Mr Grylls.

‘Theo has enduring strength and spirit’

Proud parents David and Wendy said: “Theo now lives with complex health issues and has many hospital admissions. But he still keenly attends Scouts.

“Scouting gives Theo a chance to enjoy adventure and challenge just the same as everyone else, despite his sight loss.

“Theo has enduring strength and a spirit to never get discouraged. We are very proud of him.”

Mr Grylls told the Unsung Heroes: “You guys are the pinnacle, the elite. We’re all part of the same Scout family, but each of us have different skills and talents. That’s what makes us strong.”

Theo said: “I’m so pleased and thankful to receive this award, and to be chosen from so many.

“I am just doing what I enjoy. I don’t see myself as a hero, just an ordinary boy and a Scout, who is looking to help others because that’s what Scouts do for other people.”

‘Never give up’

Dougie Simmers, regional commissioner for North East Scotland Scouts, said: “To be recognised by our Chief Scout Bear Grylls is a fantastic achievement for Theo.

“He has gone to great lengths to show that ‘never give up’ spirit in his daily life.

“Theo is a shining example of how we give young people not only the skills for life, but the personal qualities and values that employers, colleges, universities and society need more than ever right now.”

Mr Grylls added: “What an example they are to so many of us. How we conduct ourselves in tough times really matters. Keep people close to you, keep positive, keep kind, and keep that ‘never give up’ spirit.”

To donate towards Guide Dogs for the Blind, visit Theo’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-harvey30.

