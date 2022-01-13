Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire teacher gets honour from Institute of Physics

By Sarah Bruce
January 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 6:32 pm
Stephen Dempsey in a white coat holding his paperweight award
Stephen Dempsey with his Teacher of Physics Award from the Institute of Physics.

In the end, it was a simple equation: inspirational teacher + a passion for physics = prestigious national award.

And one Turriff Academy teacher made the science work to be named one of the best by the Institute of Physics (IoP).

Stephen Dempsey was among the winners of this year’s Teacher of Physics Award.

He said he was “honoured and humbled”.

He received a £1,000 cash prize, a Caithness Glass paperweight and a certificate to mark the occasion.

What makes Mr Dempsey special?

According to the IoP, Mr Dempsey “goes the extra mile to capture students’ imagination”.

His citation said: “Steve is an outstanding teacher who is passionate about his subject. His students frequently praise the quality of his lessons, appreciating his dedicated and caring approach. He makes skilled use of practical work, and he enhances the learning experience for students of all abilities.”

It also described how his lessons “foster curiosity about science and physics”.

The judges also acknowledged how he spent a lot of time involved in extra-curricular activities – and also helped colleagues a lot.

A few words from the man himself

The Turriff physics teacher said: “I feel honoured and humble that this is how my peers in the profession regard me and my contribution to physics teaching not just in school but in the professional subject network group as well.

“I am very pleased and delighted to be recognised. I enjoy what I do and being in the classroom.

“It’s all very positive. I have had a lot of congratulations from staff and pupils at Turriff Academy.”

You can read about what it takes to be an award winner on IoP’s website.

Mr Dempsey: A Life in Teaching

The Turriff physics teacher began his 43-year career in teaching in 1978.

In 2004 he became the head teacher of Brechin High School, where he worked for 10 years before retiring.

He returned to the profession, first as a supply teacher, and then permanently at Forfar Academy. He then moved to Portlethen Academy for three years before arriving at Turriff Academy.

Charles Buchan, a former physics teacher at Fraserburgh Academy, received an award from the Institute of Physics in 2009.

He is now a member of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee.

He said: “I’m delighted for Steve that he has won such a prestigious award. Having been honoured myself I know what this must mean for him. Congratulations Steve.”

