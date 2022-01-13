Aberdeenshire teacher gets honour from Institute of Physics

An error occurred. Please try again.

In the end, it was a simple equation: inspirational teacher + a passion for physics = prestigious national award.

And one Turriff Academy teacher made the science work to be named one of the best by the Institute of Physics (IoP).

Stephen Dempsey was among the winners of this year’s Teacher of Physics Award.

He said he was “honoured and humbled”.

He received a £1,000 cash prize, a Caithness Glass paperweight and a certificate to mark the occasion.

What makes Mr Dempsey special?

According to the IoP, Mr Dempsey “goes the extra mile to capture students’ imagination”.

His citation said: “Steve is an outstanding teacher who is passionate about his subject. His students frequently praise the quality of his lessons, appreciating his dedicated and caring approach. He makes skilled use of practical work, and he enhances the learning experience for students of all abilities.”

It also described how his lessons “foster curiosity about science and physics”.

The judges also acknowledged how he spent a lot of time involved in extra-curricular activities – and also helped colleagues a lot.

A few words from the man himself

The Turriff physics teacher said: “I feel honoured and humble that this is how my peers in the profession regard me and my contribution to physics teaching not just in school but in the professional subject network group as well.

“I am very pleased and delighted to be recognised. I enjoy what I do and being in the classroom.

“It’s all very positive. I have had a lot of congratulations from staff and pupils at Turriff Academy.”

You can read about what it takes to be an award winner on IoP’s website.

Mr Dempsey: A Life in Teaching

The Turriff physics teacher began his 43-year career in teaching in 1978.

In 2004 he became the head teacher of Brechin High School, where he worked for 10 years before retiring.

He returned to the profession, first as a supply teacher, and then permanently at Forfar Academy. He then moved to Portlethen Academy for three years before arriving at Turriff Academy.

Charles Buchan, a former physics teacher at Fraserburgh Academy, received an award from the Institute of Physics in 2009.

He is now a member of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee.

He said: “I’m delighted for Steve that he has won such a prestigious award. Having been honoured myself I know what this must mean for him. Congratulations Steve.”

More from the Schools & Family team

Nursery inspection reports for the north and north east

Highland school faces closure threat

Covid absences in schools