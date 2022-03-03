Bright lights: Floaty fabrics to make you feel fabulous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bright lights: Floaty fabrics to make you feel fabulous

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Floaty fabrics, like this robe by From My Mother's Garden are wonderful in warmer weather.
Spare a thought for the humble silkworm. There it is unwittingly going about its business making a cocoon for itself so it can turn into a moth, unaware of the sorry end that awaits it because a silk producer has other ideas about its future.

The cocoon can be made from up to 100 metres of silk thread when it is unravelled. In order to emerge from its cocoon though, the silkworm burns a hole through the structure by secreting a fluid which damages the fibres.

The Flora Floaty Summer Dress, £55, Joe Browns.

Let’s just say silk farmers have found a way to stop them from doing that.

The good news, for silkworms and conscientious consumers alike, is that there is a huge push to find alternative ways of making silk, with some remarkable results.

Sweet pea lightweight kimono, £59, From My Mother’s Garden.

Vegan silks include spider silk, lotus silk and even peace silk, where the silkworm is allowed to break out of its cocoon and fly away.

From an economic point of view, there are lots of wrinkles to iron out with vegan silks, but for many, the effort and extra expense is justified to achieve a cruelty-free product.

Blue Hydrangea Bamboo Scarf, £30, From My Mother’s Garden.

What makes silk so appealing is that it’s floaty – something we love in garments as the weather becomes warmer – and there are lots of other fabrics, as seen here, that have this particular quality, such as viscose, polyester, rayon and chiffon.

Oversized floral blouse, £49, Sonder Studio.

Floaty fabrics help keep the wearer cool because they allow air to move across the surface of the skin and some have wicking properties, drawing moisture away from the body.

They are also flattering as they drape well and move beautifully around the figure. But above all, floaty fabrics feel good – and wafting around in a floaty fabric makes summer even more enjoyable.

Flower foil blouse, £49, Sonder Studio.
Love & Roses Printed Chiffon Midi Dress, £50, Lipsy.
Scooby Trousers Black Daisy, was £200, now £95, Phoebe Grace.
Retro Vibes Summer Swirl Top, £40, Joe Browns.
Garden Florals And Frills Dress, £55, Joe Browns.
Harmony long robe, £99, From My Mother’s Garden.

 

