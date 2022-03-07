From cold, hard cash to prepaid cards – how should you give pocket money to kids?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From cold, hard cash to prepaid cards – how should you give pocket money to kids?

By Nicola Sinclair
March 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 5:01 pm
Mum and dad looking worried with a piggy bank in a thought bubble
What's the best way of giving pocket money to kids?

Last week, our Real Life Parenting Dilemmas series tackled the thorny issue of pocket money for kids.

Many parents agonise over how much to give, and at what age to give it.

There’s still time to take part in our poll on that subject:

But what about how to hand over the dough?

The explosion of online banking and digital apps make this a far more complicated question than it was when we were kids.

So what are the options?

Cold, hard cash

First up, the traditional approach. You give the same amount of cash, each week, on the same day.

The pros:

It’s easy – no downloads, no faffing.

It’s controllable – when the cash is gone, it’s gone.

It helps with numeracy – especially for younger kids, counting coins can be beneficial.

The cons:

Loose change – many parents don’t deal much with cash anymore, so it can be inconvenient.

Less oversight – there’s no digital tracker to tell you where the money went.

Easy to lose – every parent knows kids lose EVERYTHING.

Trickier to spend online – many kids will want to order online, or buy digital currency in computer games.

Go old school with a cute piggy bank?

Divvying up

Some parents split up a kid’s pocket money by giving some to spend and some to save. The savings money can go into a bank account or simply a money box that can’t be easily accessed.

The pros:

Super savers – encourages kids to develop a savings habit and reinforces the value of money.

Instant gratification – kids still have the immediate benefit of being able to buy little treats straight away.

The cons:

Battle potential – be prepared to hold firm if your child wants to spend all their allowance, especially if they don’t get much.

Does it encourage responsibility? – it could be argued that controlling how your kid spends their money doesn’t teach them budgeting.

Children’s bank accounts

Most high street banks offer children’s bank accounts, often with far better interest rates than those of adults. Terms and conditions vary, but they do offer a useful way to securely bank your kid’s money, and keep track of how it’s spent.

The pros:

Interest – even a poor interest rate is better than no interest at all, so in that sense it’s worth more than cash.

Easy access – parents have the convenience of being able to simply transfer cash across.

Online spending – allows kids to order online and to make in-game purchases (subject to parent controls as appropriate).

Trackable – with online banking you can see at a glance where your kids are spending their pocket money.

The cons:

Age limit – most children’s bank accounts have a minimum age limit of nine.

Hassle – let’s face it, opening a bank account can be a bit of a faff.

Virtual – arguably, kids on the younger end of the scale may find it less exciting than cash in hand.

Apps with pre-paid cards

There’s a dizzying array of kids’ banking apps on the market. The vast majority of these work on the basis of a child-friendly app, for tracking pocket money and splitting into pots, and pre-paid debit cards for your child to use.

Managing pocket money on an app could be a good way to get kids engaged with money. Photo: Shutterstock

The pros:

They’re fun – most kids love to play with apps on their tablets, and the simple design will encourage children to log in and manage their money.

Practise – it’s useful practise for managing money as they get older, and helps them feel ‘grown up’.

Trackable and secure – you can track your kid’s spending, and they can’t spend more than they have on the pre-paid card.

Suits most ages – most money apps are suitable for kids aged six and above.

The cons:

More screen time – not every family can afford smartphones and tablets, and those that can may not want to give kids ANOTHER reason to stare at a screen.

It’s a bit flash – hands up who’d be a bit embarrassed at their six year old flashing a debit card in the sweet shop?

They cost – most of these apps charge a small monthly fee, though there are some free ones. There’s a handy comparison chart on moneytothemasses.com.

What is your Real Life Parenting Dilemma? Send your question (we’d especially love a video of you asking it) to schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk and we’ll try to find the answer.

