Home Education

Green-fingered Peterhead pupils through to final of national competition

By David Proctor
April 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Anna Ritchie School's pocket garden has made it into the final of a major contest.
Pupils from a north-east school have made it to the final of a national gardening contest.

The early years class at Anna Ritchie School have won through to go forward in the One Planet Picnic Pocket Garden design competition.

Youngsters at the Peterhead school designed their very own miniature garden, with edible plants and other greenery to attract wildlife.

They also had to reuse something that would otherwise be thrown away.

The design tells the story of the children in the early years class.  Supplied by Anna Ritchie School

Rainbow tunnel and dinosaur park

Pupils at the Grange Gardens special school opted for a design that tells the story of each of the children.

It has a water feature, a space for digging,  a rainbow tunnel of willow branches, a floor is lava dinosaur park, and a sensory garden of herbs and flowers.

Sharon Ferguson, head teacher at Anna Ritchie School of special education, said the competition has been a good chance for pupils to build up their skills.

She said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for the children to investigate plants and food, develop creative design skills and apply that experience to create a sustainable garden while working as a team.

“It is also linked to our Eco-Schools Scotland work, as well as work on the environment, biodiversity, water, school grounds and play in nature.”

Children from Anna Ritchie School with their design for their own pocket garden. Supplied by Anna Ritchie School

Competition moves to next stage

Now that the pupils are among the finalists they will get to build their garden.

It will be the size of a wooden pallet. Once complete, it will be photographed and filmed.

The garden will then feature in an online showcase on the Keep Scotland Beautiful website.

Members of the public will be able to vote for design by the youngsters between June 8 and June 30.

While no north or north-east schools won last year’s event, two did make the final.

Meldrum Academy’s pocket garden – Harry’s Haven – featured items like a coconut bird feeder and a pond in a bucket.

Ullapool Primary School garden, Living with the Sea, had a nautical theme.

Judges praised both entries at the 2021 One Planet Picnic Pocket Garden design competition.

They gave them both certificates of achievement.

