GALLERY: Smiles all around as hundreds attend day one of Aberdeen University’s graduation week By Jamie Ross July 4, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 6:54 pm 0 Celebrations are well under way for Aberdeen University's Class of 2022 as graduations get under way. Pic: Chris Sumner/DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen University Graduations: Meet four of Monday’s graduates Aberdeen University Graduations: ‘Outdoorsy’ and shy Mhairi encourages others to ‘be themselves’ Aberdeen University Graduations: Psychology student gains ‘valuable’ experience at university and in volunteer role Aberdeen University Graduations: Budding forensic psychologist inspired by former Peterhead prison guard