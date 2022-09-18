Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies

By Mariam Okhai
September 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Chocolate peanut butter cookies.

Peanut butter cookies with chocolate is a match made in heaven and something that every baking fan should try.

“Hands down, these will be the best peanut butter cookies you ever make – dense and chewy, but also ridiculously easy,” says British Bake Off winner Edd Kimber.

“As a further treat I also dip these in chocolate, because everything is better dipped in chocolate!”

In 9 simple steps you can wow your family with these easy to make peanut butter cookies which make a total of six.

For a larger batch of cookies simply double the recipe ingredients to make the enjoyment last twice as long.

And if you aren’t a fan of peanut butter, simple swap the ingredient for plain chocolate chips or chunks for some tasty chocolate chip cookies.

If you like making cookies and want to try other recipes, see our list here.

Chocolate peanut butter cookies

Makes 6

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Chocolate peanut butter cookies.

Ingredients

  • 175g light brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • Pinch of fine sea salt
  • 225g smooth peanut butter, at room temperature
  • Sea salt flakes, for sprinkling
  • 100g dark chocolate, melted

Method

  1. Place the sugar and egg in a large bowl and whisk together briefly until combined.
  2. Add the vanilla and salt and again whisk briefly to combine. Now add the peanut butter and whisk until a thick but smooth dough is formed.
  3. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Using a 60ml mechanical ice cream scoop or your hands, place six scoops or balls of cookie dough on the prepared tray, spacing them well apart.
  5. Transfer to the freezer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180C (fan 160C, 350F, gas mark 4).
  6. Sprinkle the chilled cookies with sea salt flakes and bake for 20–22 minutes, or until the peanut butter cookies have spread a little and the edges are lightly browned.
  7. Set aside to cool completely.
  8. To serve, dip the cookies halfway into the melted chocolate and then place back on the lined tray. Refrigerate until the chocolate has set.
  9. If stored in a sealed container, these cookies will keep for four to five days.

Small Batch Bakes by Edd Kimber is published by Kyle Books, priced £18.99. Photography by Edd Kimber.

