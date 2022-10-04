Caithness Science Festival: Family fun day back with a bang

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I never thought I’d see the day.

My nine-year-old woke last Monday morning with a cough and said ‘Please don’t make me stay off school!’

Normally that kind of enthusiasm is reserved for school trips or Halloween discos. This time, it was for science.

Last week marked the return of Caithness International Science Festival, a firm favourite with far north parents.

Mark Thompson launched the festival with his spectacular science show. Featuring explosive chemical reactions, flames and eruptions, it proved science is anything but boring.

The festival continued with a packed schools programme combined with online and community events.

For my kids, the biggest hit was getting to meet the Critter Keeper and his assortment of locusts, tarantulas, dragons and parrots.

But they also surprised me by telling me all about chromatography, renewable energy and climate change.

They couldn’t wait to get along to the family fun day on Saturday so I could see it all for myself.

And it seemed every other family in Caithness had the same idea, as hundreds of people packed into Wick High School for a full programme of events.

From critters to chromatography

Exhibitors came from all over Scotland, including Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh and Glasgow Science Centre. Not to be outdone, Caithness companies put on a fantastic display.

Dynamic Earth’s stand featured an impressive planetarium and a deep sea discovery activity complete with LEGO model building.

Edinburgh University also travelled north for the week, with a series of workshops exploring the science of colour (chromatography, as my daughter informed me).

Meanwhile, Glasgow Science Centre introduced pupils to the energy sources of the future.

Unsurprisingly, energy was a big theme for the day. Dounreay representatives gave an insight into site safety, with a fun mock glovebox and robot arm challenge.

Children also got to make their own sunquake pattern in an activity combining solar physics and art.

Science and nature on our doorsteps

Coming back down from space, visitors discovered the rich science and technology in their own county.

Caithness Broch Project brought along their collection of Pictish painted pebbles, while Yarrows Heritage Trust demonstrated Iron Age bead-making in a forced air furnace.

High Life Highland countryside rangers provided insights into the diverse wildlife of the far north, and there was even a model beehive courtesy of Olrig and District Beekeeping Association.

The RSPB let visitors discover peatland ecology through their five senses – smelling the bog myrtle and reaching their hands into the ‘feely box’.

The hands-on activities were a big hit all round. Kids queued patiently for a shot on Norscot Joinery’s virtual reality goggles, providing an interactive tour of their homes.

“The Norscot team were delighted with the event and the enthusiasm shown for our VR,” they said. “It was a great day.”

Yet science is not just about the future – we also learn from the past.

Nucleus, home of Caithness archives, presented tales of the county’s most notable scientists.

In the meantime, computing teacher Chris Aitken rigged up an old style telephone equipped with modern recordings from the Wick Voices oral history project.

‘Buzz of excitement in the air’

Organisers say the event was a great success, but it’s not over yet.

On Wednesday, Dr Martin Braddock is holding a virtual talk on Martian exploration and the technology that made it all possible.

Festival founder Professor Iain Baikie of KP Technologies was made an MBE for inspiring young people to take an interest in STEAM.

Professor Baikie said it was a “fantastic” festival.

“With over 1,500 people in attendance, you could sense the buzz of excitement in the air,” he said.

“I was extremely impressed with the enthusiasm and passion shown by all our presenters in their delivery of workshops and shows, both during the schools programme and on family fun day.

“Feedback from members of the public and teachers has been extremely positive.

“The committee would like to thank the public for their support of Caithness International Science Festival once again and we hope to see them at future events.

“I’m pleased to say that the committee are actively working on the next festival.”

