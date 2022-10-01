Aberdeenshire family ‘forever grateful’ for Chas support, as Scotmid makes £375k donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire family ‘forever grateful’ for Chas support, as Scotmid makes £375k donation

By Nicola Sinclair
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Scotmid raised £375k for children's hospices including CHAS.

An Aberdeenshire family has paid tribute to children’s hospice Chas, which helped them cherish every last moment with their son, Fin.

They spoke in support of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas), which has recently benefited from a fundraising partnership with Scotmid.

Scotmid colleagues together raised a massive £375,000 to expand Chas’ work across the country.

Gillian Donald says Chas supported her 11-year-old son Fin to pass away peacefully in his own home. For that, she will “forever be grateful”.

Memories of love and fun

Finlay James Donald – known to his family as Fin – had a very rare degenerative disorder called D-Bifunctional Protein Deficiency. Also known as pseudo-Zellweger, the genetic disorder causes a deterioration of the nervous system.

As Fin’s care needs escalated, Gillian turned to Chas for support. She explains:

“Spending time in a hospice, with other people involved, was not what we wanted. Chas respected us as a family and wanted to provide help in a way that worked for us.”

Fin was a happy and fun loving boy despite his failing health. Photo supplied by Gillian Donald.

Fin needed extensive care to stay at home. This included a Bi-pap to help him breathe, chest physio, regular suction and oxygen, and a gastrojejunostomy button to administer feeds and medicine. Sadly, Fin also needed numerous medicines to alleviate his chronic pain.

While the family wanted to care for Fin themselves, Chas at Home visited every few weeks to let them rest.

Gillian has fond memories of their visits, saying Fin really enjoyed seeing the team.

“The nurses also learnt that despite all the health challenges Fin had, he had an amazing sense of humour,” says Gillian. “He especially loved messy play and they particularly had to watch out for water being spilled (thrown perhaps!) over them. We are so grateful to them for all they fun and love they gave him.”

‘There are no words’

As Fin’s condition deteriorated, Chas once again stepped in with support. Nurse Louise Esson and palliative care consultant Dr Fiona Herd became very special people in the family’s lives.

“There are no words to explain how hard it is as a parent to plan for your child’s death,” says Gillian. “Louise guided us through making these plans, supported us during Fin’s deterioration, and did everything she could to ensure Fin had the right death for him.”

Dr Herd visited Fin regularly and ensured that even in lockdown, the family’s wishes were honoured.

“On 22 May 2020 our amazing little boy peacefully passed away in his own bed, in the arms of his Mumma’s hug, with ‘Finlay’s Daddy’, Neil, holding his hands and his precious dog Barney snuggled at his feet,” says Gillian.

Gillian has shared her immense gratitude to Chas.

“Many people think Chas is mainly about the hospice facilities, but don’t realise that they do so much more than that,” she says.

Gillian shared Fin’s story to highlight how Chas at Home can support families in their darkest days.

Chas wants to support more families

Now, thanks to a charitable partnership with Scotmid, Chas is set to expand its home support services.

The partnership included staff working in Scotmid food stores, Semichem, Scotmid Funerals and Lakes & Dales stores across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England. Together, they arranged kiltwalks and fundraising events, even climbing Ben Nevis, to raise a massive £375,000.

The funds were donated to CHAS as well as three other children’s hospices: Jigsaw Children’s Hospice in Cumbria, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and St Oswald’s Hospice in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The donation will help Chas to support more families like Gillian’s. Each week, three children in Scotland die from an incurable condition, and demand for Chas’ services is on the rise.

There are currently 16,700 families in Scotland living with the prospect of losing their child. Chas hopes to expand its home services to support them all.

Chas will use the donation to help more families. Pictured are the Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness

“We’re incredibly appreciative of the efforts made by Scotmid staff, members and customers to raise funds and awareness for Chas,” says outreach director Nicky Bridges.

“Thanks to them, we can now reach more families across Scotland, even those in the most remote parts, and provide essential care and respite in the comfort of their own homes during the toughest of times.

“The funds raised through this partnership get us one step closer to achieving our ambitious mission of reaching every child and family in Scotland that needs our help.”

John Brodie, Scotmid Chief Executive, said: “Our customers, members, and staff have raised a fantastic amount. The work of children’s hospices resonates deeply with us all, so we are delighted to be able to make a difference to families and children when they need it most.”

