MAP: Free October holiday fun across the Highlands and Moray

Needing October holiday inspiration? Check out our map of free family activities across the Highlands and Moray.

From bat walks to castle discoveries, there’s plenty to keep little ones entertained for free.

Browse our interactive map for walks, parks, wildlife and activities across the Highlands and Moray – all free of charge.

Get spooky at Forse House – Caithness

Wrap up warm, stick on your wellies, and get into the Halloween spirit with Forse of Nature’s annual spooky trail. Forse of Nature’s woodlands are suitable for all ages, and it has a lovely cafe for a warming hot chocolate too. The trail is delayed a little this year due to high winds, so check ahead for availability.

Further info

Unearth some miltary history at Roseisle Forest and Dunes – Moray

This gentle 3.5km walk takes you through Moray’s Roseisle forest, where an abundance of wildlife is waiting to be discovered among the towering pine trees. From there, follow the path to Roseisle beach and dunes, which has an abundance of wartime relics including pillboxes and anti-tank defences.

Further info

Take a stroll down Dochgarroch locks – Inverness

Discover Thomas Telford’s famous Caledonian Canal, which cuts along the Great Glen from Inverness to Fort William. Starting at Dochgarroch locks – at the Inverness end – this gentle 4.5-mile walk takes in the yachts and boats of the busy canal, the peaceful Loch Ness waters and lush woodlands. Perfect for a Sunday outing with the family.

Further info

Puzzle at the mysterious archaeology of Ord Hill – Black Isle

Get out and explore the atmospheric forest of Ord Hill. It’s wonderful to explore on foot and kids will particularly like the mysterious vitrified forts. Arc

haeologists to this day can’t explain how or why our ancestors melted or ‘vitrified’ these large stones together into forts.

Further info

Visit the iconic Old Man of Hoy – Orkney

Discover the wild beauty of Orkney with a walk on Rackwick Beach to the Old Man of Hoy. Rackwick Beach has an other-worldly quality, with its towering red cliffs, heather fields and fine golden sands. It’s the starting point of a gentle walk to the 450ft sea stack that attracts climbers from around the world.

Further info

Bird watching on Loch Spynie – Elgin

This RSPB reserve is one of Moray’s hidden wildlife gems, found just 10 minutes from Elgin and Lossiemouth. The loch is surrounded by wet woodlands, fen meadow and the largest freshwater reedbed in Scotland. The loch is a haven for swans, duck, geese, heron and gulls. It’s also home to a rich variety of woodland birds as well as otters and red squirrels.

Further info

Meet the Latheronwheel fairies – Caithness

Latheronwheel Strath is an undiscovered gem of the far north. Just uphill from the harbour, the Fairy Glen is lovingly kept by local volunteers, with great attention to detail. Young kids will love spotting the fairy houses nestled among the trees, and finishing touches like tiny wellie boots and toadstools just add to the fun.

Further info

Visit the ‘loch of the island’ – Cairngorms

Found in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, Rothiemurchus is one of the most picturesque locations in the UK. Loch an Eilein translates as ‘loch of the island’, with a 13th century ruined castle, abundant wildlife and lush forest.

Further info

Explore the hermit’s castle at Achmelvich Bay – Sutherland

A perfect crescent of fine white sand and turquoise sea, Achmelvich lies three miles north west of Lochinver. Starting from Achmelvich Car Park, this 3.7-mile walk hugs the coastline on a dry grassy path. It takes in an old mill and hidden cove, and you can venture a bit further to discover the hermit’s ‘castle’.

Further info

Run free at Cooper Park – Elgin

Cooper Park dates back to 1903 and has Biblical garden, a bowling green, tennis courts and a cricket pitch. The playpark and boating pond are big draws.

Further info

Splash around in the fairy pools – Skye

Take in the breathtaking landscape of the Isle of Skye and dip your toes into the famous Fairy Pools. Afterwards, there’s a great playground complete with zipline at nearby Sligachan.

Further info

Let your imagination run riot at Smoo Cave – Sutherland

From Vikings to villainous ghosts, Smoo Cave is shrouded in legend and folklore. Set into the limestone cliffs of Sutherland, this is the largest sea cave in Britain and dates back thousands of years. Adventurous kids will love discovering the stalactites and hidey-holes.

Further info

Go back in time to Clickimin Broch – Shetland

Found on the shore of Clickimin Loch, Lerwick, this ancient stone roundhouse dates back more than 3,000 years. Kids will love exploring the network of stone passageways, steps and lookouts. There’s also a mysterious set of footprints carved above a door – were these the footprints of an ancient king?

Further info

Go bats for these fabulous and free Highlife Highland events

High Life Highland countryside rangers have everything from treasure hunts and rockpool dipping to bat walks and wildlife trails. These events are free of charge and happening all over the Highlands. But don’t delay – they book up fast!

Further info

