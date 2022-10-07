MAP: Free October holiday fun across the Highlands and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

MAP: Free October holiday fun across the Highlands and Moray

By Nicola Sinclair
October 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fun, free activities for all the family this October.
Fun, free activities for all the family this October.

Needing October holiday inspiration? Check out our map of free family activities across the Highlands and Moray.

From bat walks to castle discoveries, there’s plenty to keep little ones entertained for free.

Browse our interactive map for walks, parks, wildlife and activities across the Highlands and Moray – all free of charge.

Get spooky at Forse House –  Caithness

Wrap up warm, stick on your wellies, and get into the Halloween spirit with Forse of Nature’s annual spooky trail. Forse of Nature’s woodlands are suitable for all ages, and it has a lovely cafe for a warming hot chocolate too. The trail is delayed a little this year due to high winds, so check ahead for availability.

Further info

Unearth some miltary history at Roseisle Forest and Dunes – Moray

Roseisle Beach, Moray

This gentle 3.5km walk takes you through Moray’s Roseisle forest, where an abundance of wildlife is waiting to be discovered among the towering pine trees. From there, follow the path to Roseisle beach and dunes, which has an abundance of wartime relics including pillboxes and anti-tank defences.

Further info 

Take a stroll down Dochgarroch locks – Inverness

Discover Thomas Telford’s famous Caledonian Canal, which cuts along the Great Glen from Inverness to Fort William. Starting at Dochgarroch locks – at the Inverness end – this gentle 4.5-mile walk takes in the yachts and boats of the busy canal, the peaceful Loch Ness waters and lush woodlands. Perfect for a Sunday outing with the family.

Further info

Puzzle at the mysterious archaeology of Ord Hill – Black Isle

Get out and explore the atmospheric forest of Ord Hill. It’s wonderful to explore on foot and kids will particularly like the mysterious vitrified forts. Arc

haeologists to this day can’t explain how or why our ancestors melted or ‘vitrified’ these large stones together into forts.

Further info 

Visit the iconic Old Man of Hoy – Orkney

Old Man of Hoy
The Old Man of Hoy, Orkney.

Discover the wild beauty of Orkney with a walk on Rackwick Beach to the Old Man of Hoy. Rackwick Beach has an other-worldly quality, with its towering red cliffs, heather fields and fine golden sands. It’s the starting point of a gentle walk to the 450ft sea stack that attracts climbers from around the world.

Further info

Bird watching on Loch Spynie – Elgin

This RSPB reserve is one of Moray’s hidden wildlife gems, found just 10 minutes from Elgin and Lossiemouth. The loch is surrounded by wet woodlands, fen meadow and the largest freshwater reedbed in Scotland. The loch is a haven for swans, duck, geese, heron and gulls. It’s also home to a rich variety of woodland birds as well as otters and red squirrels.

Further info 

Meet the Latheronwheel fairies – Caithness

Latheronwheel Strath is an undiscovered gem of the far north. Just uphill from the harbour, the Fairy Glen is lovingly kept by local volunteers, with great attention to detail. Young kids will love spotting the fairy houses nestled among the trees, and finishing touches like tiny wellie boots and toadstools just add to the fun.

Further info 

Visit the ‘loch of the island’ – Cairngorms

Found in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, Rothiemurchus is one of the most picturesque locations in the UK. Loch an Eilein translates as ‘loch of the island’, with a 13th century ruined castle, abundant wildlife and lush forest.

Further info 

Explore the hermit’s castle at Achmelvich Bay – Sutherland

A perfect crescent of fine white sand and turquoise sea, Achmelvich lies three miles north west of Lochinver. Starting from Achmelvich Car Park, this 3.7-mile walk hugs the coastline on a dry grassy path. It takes in an old mill and hidden cove, and you can venture a bit further to discover the hermit’s ‘castle’.

Further info 

Run free at Cooper Park – Elgin

Cooper Park. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Cooper Park dates back to 1903 and has Biblical garden, a bowling green, tennis courts and a cricket pitch. The playpark and boating pond are big draws.

Further info 

Splash around in the fairy pools – Skye

Take in the breathtaking landscape of the Isle of Skye and dip your toes into the famous Fairy Pools. Afterwards, there’s a great playground complete with zipline at nearby Sligachan.

Further info 

Let your imagination run riot at Smoo Cave – Sutherland

The stunning Smoo cave. Picture supplied by Kevin Bowie.

From Vikings to villainous ghosts, Smoo Cave is shrouded in legend and folklore. Set into the limestone cliffs of Sutherland, this is the largest sea cave in Britain and dates back thousands of years. Adventurous kids will love discovering the stalactites and hidey-holes.

Further info 

Go back in time to Clickimin Broch – Shetland

Found on the shore of Clickimin Loch, Lerwick, this ancient stone roundhouse dates back more than 3,000 years. Kids will love exploring the network of stone passageways, steps and lookouts. There’s also a mysterious set of footprints carved above a door – were these the footprints of an ancient king?

Further info 

Go bats for these fabulous and free Highlife Highland events

High Life Highland countryside rangers have everything from treasure hunts and rockpool dipping to bat walks and wildlife trails. These events are free of charge and happening all over the Highlands. But don’t delay – they book up fast!

Further info 

More from the Schools & Family team

Culloden parents slam ‘unacceptable’ design changes and delays to new school build

Caithness Science Festival: Family fun day back with a bang

After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
North east dyslexia expert shares advice and information for support children with dyslexia.
Aberdeenshire experts share their advice for supporting children with dyslexia
UHI Moray class of 2022 graduates at he ceremony
UHI Moray Class of 2022 ready for new challenges
Best in Scotland: A Freedom of Information request made to the SQA showed that 96.9% of exams sat by Albyn pupils this year resulted in A to C grades.
Aberdeen school achieves best Higher results in Scotland
Primary school teacher Sarah Watson represented Scotland at the dodgeball European championships.
'Dodgeball has inspired me': Aberdeen teacher wins international sporting honours
Caithness International Science Festival went down a storm with local families.
Caithness Science Festival: Family fun day back with a bang
Culloden Academy.
Culloden parents slam 'unacceptable' design changes and delays to new school build
Applecross has twice this year failed to attract a Gaelic teacher.
Taskforce needed to tackle Gaelic teacher crisis, according to new report
2
Gaia's Energy Adventure: Orkney pupils learning about renewables
Donation opens the door for pupils to learn about offshore energy
Roy Bridge School could close this year
After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks