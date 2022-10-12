Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King

By Garrett Stell
October 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:32 am
Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve visited Stromness Primary to help deliver their letters to King Charles III
Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve and Stromness Primary pupils.

Stromness pupils wrote letters of condolence to King Charles III, and earned a visit from a royal representative who delivered their well-wishes.

Orkney’s Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve is a former head teacher at Stromness Primary. But she recently visited pupils in her current role as the King’s representative in the islands.

While at the school, she captivated the pupils with stories of her time spent with various members of the royal family, including the King when he was still the Duke of Rothesay.

While speaking to Ms Grieve, who dazzled the pupils by visiting in full dress uniform, teachers said that pupils felt like dignitaries receiving a formal visit.

And now that their letters are in the mail, they’re waiting with bated breath to see if any envelopes with a royal seal come back to Orkney.

Real-life ‘link’ to the King

Ms Grieve’s stories held the pupils mesmerised, and she told them about not only meeting with royalty but being able to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Joanna Tulloch, a P4 teacher at Stromness, said that after the Queen’s death her pupils wanted to write to the King to encourage him. They joined the thousands of others who have written to the King.

“The pupils wrote some wonderful letters to him which really highlighted the sentiment of the whole thing – how sad they were that Queen Elizabeth had died but how they thought he would do a really good job as he had learned from her.

“It was also a fantastic opportunity for them to learn about writing a formal letter but with a very real purpose.”

Ms Grieve’s visit left the pupils honoured to think they were having a brush with the royal family.

Joanna said: “It was absolutely fantastic – they were so interested in her job and what she does as Lord Lieutenant as well as being fascinated at what she could tell us about being at the actual funeral.

“They had so many questions they wanted to ask her – she was in for an hour, but she could’ve spent all day with us.

“I think that for them, hearing from someone who had actually met King Charles and could tell us about him as a person gave them a real-life ‘link’ to King Charles.”

Maybe a special reply in the post?

According to a recent social media post, more than 50,000 letters and cards arrived for members of the royal family since the Queen’s death.

Last month, Highland pupils from Muirtown Primary school had their own brush with royalty when they received a rather shocking thank-you letter from the Queen herself – which arrived only hours after she died.

Ms Grieve’s visit to Stromness whetted pupils’ appetites for a brush with royalty. Now, they’re hoping to be among the lucky well-wishers to get a reply from the royal family.

