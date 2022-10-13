Consultation launched to rezone Blackdog catchment area to Balmedie School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consultation launched to rezone Blackdog catchment area to Balmedie School

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
October 13, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 7:55 pm
The Balmedie School catchment area could soon see amended to include all youngsters in the Blackdog area. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
There are worries that pupils living in new-build homes will put an additional strain on Balmedie School.

Youngsters living in Blackdog could attend Balmedie School next summer if plans to alter the catchment area are approved.

The Blackdog settlement is currently split with pupils attending either Balmedie School in Aberdeenshire or Scotstown and Greenbrae schools in Aberdeen.

Aberdeenshire Council is proposing to amend the school’s catchment area so it aligns with the council boundary between the Shire and Aberdeen City.

The Balmedie School catchment area may be altered so it aligns with Aberdeenshire Council's boundary as shown above. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
But the change would not affect secondary school pupils.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out an informal survey for Blackdog residents earlier this year to get views on the existing catchment areas.

Some Blackdog youngsters attend Scotstown School at Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The majority of them believed youngsters should be zoned to Balmedie.

A statutory consultation on the matter will now be launched following approval by members of the education and children’s services committee earlier today.

Worries about capacity at Balmedie School

Balmedie School, located on Forsyth Drive, has sufficient space for 484 youngsters.

Currently the school roll is at 399, 82% of its total capacity, but Aberdeenshire Council reckons it could go over that in the next three years.

Former councillor Allan Hendry at Balmedie Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
School roll forecasts show the facility may have 484 pupils in 2025.

Meanwhile more than 1,500 homes could be built in Balmedie over the next ten years.

Former councillor Alan Hendry even launched a campaign urging the council to pick a site for a new school in the village.

But the local authority says it is currently looking at options to address any future capacity issues.

Council officers argued that the rezoning would allow all children within the Blackdog area to attend the same school and create “more social inclusion for pupils”.

They also said it would have a “positive impact on the mental health of Blackdog residents” by taking away any confusion on school catchments and transport.

Extra pupils to come from Blackdog expansion

The Blackdog settlement has grown over recent years due to new housing developments and is expected to expand even further in the future.

Housebuilder Kirkwood Homes was given the go-ahead to build 284 homes in the village last February.

Planning permission has been granted for 284 new homes at Blackdog. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
The development is located on land that had been allocated for 600 homes.

There are worries that pupils living in the new homes will put an additional strain on Balmedie School.

When will the consultation begin and how long will it last?

The rezoning consultation will launch tomorrow (Friday, October 14) and run until Friday, January 6.

A public meeting for those interested in the proposal will be held at Balmedie School on Thursday, November 10 at 6.30pm.

We Need to Talk About Balmedie: Where are hundreds of extra kids going to be taught?

An online survey will also be available during the consultation period for those unable to attend the face-to-face meeting.

Staff and pupils will be asked for their views on the planned changes too.

What did the committee have to say about it?

Councillor Andrew Hassan welcomed the consultation and encouraged local residents to take part.

He said: “Blackdog is expanding but currently it is still one of the smallest settlements in Mid Formartine.

“It does seem strange to have a school zone line going through it.”

Fellow councillor Louise McAllister said the proposal “seems to make a lot of sense” and added that it was “absolutely right” to have the consultation period.

There are worries that pupils living in new-build homes will put an additional strain on Balmedie School.
