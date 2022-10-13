North-east MSP seeks ‘much-needed clarity’ from M&S on future of Aberdeen stores

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east MSP has written to Marks and Spencer bosses over the “deeply concerning” move to speed up the closure of 67 larger stores.

MSP Liam Kerr reached out to M&S bosses to find out if either of Aberdeen’s flagship stores are at risk.

It comes after the retailer announced it will speed up a major shake-up of stores resulting in 67 larger shops shutting – with the company yet to confirm which ones will close.

There are two large M&S stores in Aberdeen, one in the Bon Accord Centre and the other at Union Square.

Mr Kerr met with the company in May to get a definite answer on the future of Aberdeen’s stores, but said the bosses remained “tight-lipped”.

Now, Mr Kerr has been contacted by concerned constituents and is worried about the “domino effect” the loss of another store would have on the city.

‘It’s not good enough’

He has written to M&S asking for some “much-needed clarity” for concerned constituents and staff at the stores.

Mr Kerr said: “It’s deeply concerning and unsettling to hear about this latest announcement which is why I’ve written to M&S to get some much-needed clarity on the situation regarding Aberdeen.

“It’s not good enough for the company to make these announcements about speeding up closure plans but to not actually say which stores are affected.

“The news about John Lewis and Debenhams rocked Aberdeen last year and it would be unthinkable for the same to happen to M&S.

“We can’t allow a domino effect to happen in our city centre and for more jobs to be lost during this extremely difficult time for people.”

An M&S spokeswoman said the moves will be done “gradually” and colleagues will “always be first to know” of any plans that may affect them.

She said: “These UK-wide moves will be done gradually and we will announce any changes locally when we are ready to proceed with our plans in a particular location – with consultation where appropriate.

“Our colleagues affected by these plans will always be the first to know.”