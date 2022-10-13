Councillors recommend to close oil-hit Gartly School for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councillors recommend to close oil-hit Gartly School for good

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
October 13, 2022, 3:49 pm
Councillors have made a recommendation to permanently close Gartly School. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The Gartly community had fought to reopen the school but their efforts were dashed by the council.

Councillors have approved plans to press ahead with the permanent closure of the oil-hit Gartly School.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee met earlier today to discuss the future of the Marr school.

They agreed that a recommendation be made to full council to close the facility for good.

Now the fate of the mothballed school will be determined at the end of next month.

Pupils haven't attended Gartly School since an oil leak in 2018. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Pupils haven't attended Gartly School since an oil leak in 2018. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Why could Gartly School close?

A major oil leak was discovered at Gartly School back in December 2018.

Its pupils were then reassigned to nearby Kennethmont and Rhynie schools.

The decision to mothball Gartly was made in August last year after the school roll dropped to just seven.

Aberdeenshire Council had estimated that it could cost more than £1 million to bring the school back into use.

A public consultation on the proposed closure was launched in December last year and ended in March.

Some Gartly School pupils were rezoned to Rhynie School following the oil leak. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Some Gartly School pupils were rezoned to Rhynie School following the oil leak. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Pupils were also asked for their opinions as part of the discussions.

The Gartly community had fought to reopen the school but their efforts were dashed by the council.

Members of the Marr area committee discussed the consultation report last month.

Members voiced their disappointment at the situation but asked if the community playing field could be maintained for local residents.

What happened at the committee meeting?

Councillor Louise McAllister said that children seemed “settled” in their new schools and noted that toilet facilities had been upgraded at Kennethmont School to increase its capacity.

She said the closure of Gartly could “offer up a broader education experience” for its pupils and would result in children making more friends.

Ms McAllister added: “These are all good and positive things, albeit coming on the back of an unfortunate incident at the school.”

But she asked if the playing fields would be taken into consideration going forward.

Ellon and District councillor Louise McAllister. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Education officer Maxine Booth revealed that work on the playing fields is being progressed.

She told the committee that an external company had to take on the grass cutting due to ground damage.

Ms Booth said the work had to be outsourced as the council’s own grass cutting equipment was deemed to be “no longer appropriate” for the job.

She also reassured members that children living in the Gartly School dual-zone catchment area would be entitled to school transport.

Pupils’ request to be fulfilled

Councillor Jim Gifford gave credit to council officers involved with the consultation saying it was a “tremendous piece of work and not easy at times”.

He also extended his thanks to those who had taken part in the process adding that it had reached a “really good conclusion”.

Meanwhile councillor Andrew Hassan asked if items inside the school could be saved following a request from pupils at Kinnethmont.

Ms Booth said that the process of clearing Gartly School had already started.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good

Which schools in the north and north-east won’t be reopening this year?

Revealed: Councils spend more than £250,000 on mothballed school sites

