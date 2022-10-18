Evening Express Christmas Concert promises biggest performance yet: See who’s taking part

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 700 young people from 21 schools and community groups are dusting off their instruments, breaking in their dancing shoes and warming up their windpipes in preparation for the 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert.

More than 50 years after the first concert premiered, the annual show has continued to grow. Last year, the first year since the concert’s move to its new home at P&J Live, 300 performers took part.

But the number has more than doubled this year, and there will be two shows on December 11, one at 2pm and another at 7pm.

The Evening Express Christmas Concert is sponsored by International School Aberdeen. Proceeds will go towards the Evening Express Pounds for Primaries initiative.

Tickets will go on sale closer to the date, and we’ll continue to keep you updated as the big event draws near.

What we can share with you now is the full list of participants, who will be on stage when, and even a sneak preview of one of our schools getting ready.

Not all reindeer and mistletoe

As with any good concert, there has to be plenty of variety. And so, scattered amongst the jingling bells, decked halls and running Rudolphs, the setlist also features big hits from some legendary acts.

For instance, here is Fraserburgh Academy rehearsing the Abba classic “Mamma Mia,” and already sounding like the finished product.

Evening Express Christmas Concert 2022 line-up

There will be two shows on December 11, one at 2pm and another at 7pm. Here’s the full list of schools and groups who will be taking part:

Aberdeen City Music School

Fraserburgh Academy

Glashieburn School

Portlethen Primary School

Hazlehead Academy

Strathburn School

Orchard Brae Makaton Choir

Brimmond School

Insch School

St Peter’s School

Kintore School

Hillside School

Kellands Primary School

Hazlehead School

Ballater School

Music4U

Sharon Gill Dance

Danscentre

RG Pipe Band

International School Aberdeen

AYMT