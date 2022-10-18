Evening Express Christmas Concert promises biggest performance yet: See who’s taking part

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Evening Express Christmas Concert promises biggest performance yet: See who’s taking part

By Garrett Stell
October 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 6:18 pm
Evening Express Christmas Concert 2022
Strathburn Primary School pupils at last year's concert. They are among the many groups who will return to the stage at the 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert. Photo by Chris Sumner

More than 700 young people from 21 schools and community groups are dusting off their instruments, breaking in their dancing shoes and warming up their windpipes in preparation for the 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert.

More than 50 years after the first concert premiered, the annual show has continued to grow. Last year, the first year since the concert’s move to its new home at P&J Live, 300 performers took part.

But the number has more than doubled this year, and there will be two shows on December 11, one at 2pm and another at 7pm.

The Evening Express Christmas Concert is sponsored by International School Aberdeen. Proceeds will go towards the Evening Express Pounds for Primaries initiative.

Tickets will go on sale closer to the date, and we’ll continue to keep you updated as the big event draws near.

What we can share with you now is the full list of participants, who will be on stage when, and even a sneak preview of one of our schools getting ready.

Not all reindeer and mistletoe

As with any good concert, there has to be plenty of variety. And so, scattered amongst the jingling bells, decked halls and running Rudolphs, the setlist also features big hits from some legendary acts.

For instance, here is Fraserburgh Academy rehearsing the Abba classic “Mamma Mia,” and already sounding like the finished product.

Evening Express Christmas Concert 2022 line-up

There will be two shows on December 11, one at 2pm and another at 7pm. Here’s the full list of schools and groups who will be taking part:

  • Aberdeen City Music School
  • Fraserburgh Academy
  • Glashieburn School
  • Portlethen Primary School
  • Hazlehead Academy
  • Strathburn School
  • Orchard Brae Makaton Choir
  • Brimmond School
  • Insch School
  • St Peter’s School
  • Kintore School
  • Hillside School
  • Kellands Primary School
  • Hazlehead School
  • Ballater School
  • Music4U
  • Sharon Gill Dance
  • Danscentre
  • RG Pipe Band
  • International School Aberdeen
  • AYMT

