Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help

By Nicola Sinclair
January 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 2, 2023, 7:53 pm
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock

Highland educational psychologist James McTaggart provides some practical advice for helping children cope with anxiety.

Anxiety is in itself an angst-provoking word. All the more so when it’s backed up by media headlines about an escalating mental health crisis.

The good news is that some level of worry and anxiety is completely normal. Healthy, even.

So the first step in helping an anxious child is to keep a sense of perspective is ourselves.

James McTaggart explains: “We are living in anxious times. Many people are more anxious than they would normally be and find simple things harder as a result of the pandemic. It will be a while before this settles, and we need to cut each other some slack.”

James distinguishes between clinical anxiety and congruent anxiety – the latter being negative emotions that fit with a negative situation. It’s healthy to experience worries when the world is a worrying place. All the more so for children.

“There’s a limit to how much we can shield our children from that.”

So we can’t wrap them up in cotton wool. How, then, might we help them to cope?

Don’t minimise children’s fears

I give James a recent example of my anxious six-year-old, who loves football but struggles to work up the confidence to go to training.

Where do we draw the line between softly softly, and tough love?

James emphasises that every child, and every situation, is different. However, he does offer some general guidelines to help us assess challenges as they crop up.

“On the one hand, it’s far better if the child does the thing, and we help them manage it,” he says. “Otherwise, there’s a risk we reinforce avoidance if we say ‘Okay just don’t bother then, if you don’t want to go.’ It’s better – if they can – that they do it with support.”

Highland educational psychologist James McTaggart.

However, there’s also a fair helping of parental judgement involved.

“If, as a parent, you just can’t face the battle right now, that’s okay. Parents are entitled to a life that’s tolerable! So if it really doesn’t matter, maybe just don’t do it.”

With that balance in mind, there are many ways that we can help children face their fears.

Perhaps the most important is striking the right tone. James warns against minimising or mocking their worries. “It’s a natural reflex to try to jolly someone along,” he says, “but that can be heard as a message that they’re being silly, stupid or pathetic. That then just makes them feel less able to manage whatever it was in the first place.”

So, avoid dismissive messages like ‘It’s only football, you’ll love it’ or ‘Oh you’re just a worry wart.’

“Don’t close down their world,” warns James.

How to help your child cope with anxiety

Instead, try James’s practical steps to help.

Get a sense of scale

Consider making a list of worrying things, alongside a list of things that are okay or good. This puts worries into perspective and shows that it’s just a few things, rather than the whole of life.

Problem-solve each worry

Don’t be tempted to solve every challenge for them. Try to work out together what they can do to manage something, who can help them, and how they can know they are okay. Then walk through the plan together.

Gather the information that can help

If they’re worried about germs, find out together about how to keep safe, and how infections can be treated. If they’re not sure about a new teacher, make an introduction and have a chat together.

Help your child to self-soothe with snuggle time or a walk outside. Image: Shutterstock

Try self-soothing strategies

These can be very individual – some people love quiet relaxation and others prefer to be active. A game of catch or a kickabout outside can be a great reset. So can snuggling with some blankets and hot chocolate.

One important point here: nothing works unless you practise it when you don’t need it. So don’t save breathing techniques for the moment of panic – get into a regular habit so they have that in their toolkit.

Getting help when anxiety is becoming a problem

How do parents know the difference between day-to-day struggles, and a problem that needs professional help?

“Judge by the amount of functional disruption,” says James. “If they’re starting to find ordinary life very difficult or very painful, it’s time to seek help.”

The warning signs of anxiety will naturally vary depending on a child’s age and personality. Younger children might be more grumpy or difficult than usual, be reluctant to do particular things, or get very detailed about what they want to happen – this feels like they are being controlling.

You may also notice that they become more solitary, talk on and on about something, or display physical signs like tension or bowel issues.

Keep lines of communication open with teenagers. Image: Shutterstock

Older children and teens might tell you if something is up – but don’t assume they will. “We gradually discover how complex the world is as we get older,” say James. “That often comes with a gradual disillusionment with you as their parent!”

He advises to keep the lines of communication open, by reminding them they can come to you with worries. Parents of teens will often find they open up a bit when distracted with day-to-day tasks, like making a sandwich or a car journey.

“Expect little bits of communication,” says James. “It will be more like a telegram than a video call.”

Yes, this is a rehearsal

James also highlights that children today lead very busy lives. Even positive, fun experiences can take it out of them.

“Look at your child’s diet of events – have they got too much on?” says James. “It’s a stress bucket. Everything they do adds a little bit to it – even the fun stuff adds up. Have a think about how much pressure they’re under. Do they need more time to chill?”

Quality time now can help your child to cope with life changes in their adulthood. Image: Shutterstock

Talking to your child and taking their concerns seriously not only brings you closer, but also sets them up for life.

“Every time your child has a worry, and you help them through it, you are teaching them how to deal with worries,” says James.

“Later in life, when the dishwasher floods or their job is at risk, they will know how to cope. We are doing a rehearsal here.”

Where to get more help for child anxiety

With all that being said, sometimes there’s only so much a parent can offer. “If acknowledgement, reassurance and problem-solving aren’t working – or if your child has experienced a traumatic event – don’t hesitate to seek help,” says James.

Schools and nurseries, or health visitors, will be able to offer support and signpost services.

Here are some organisations that can help.

More from the Schools & Family team

New head takes over at Gordonstoun

How do I deal with family feuds at Christmas?

Moray nurseries hail pay rise triumph – but say they’re not done yet

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Award-winning UHI project brings thousands of years of Uist history to life
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
What if my child goes out drinking at New Year?
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
'Actually it's they': Lost in gender politics? Here's our essential guide for parents
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
University offering help as more students turn to foodbanks during cost of living crisis
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen teacher captures 'precious innocent joy' of Nigerian pupil's first glimpse of snow
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?
Newton Park pupils slide down a snowy hill
Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
GALLERY: Schools across north-east perform the Nativity, meet with Santa and eat Christmas dinner
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
What does dyslexia really look like?

Most Read

1
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Some anxiety is a normal and healthy reaction - here's how to tell the difference, and get help. Image: Shutterstock
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented