What if my child goes out drinking at New Year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

What if my child goes out drinking at New Year?

By Calum Petrie
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
What if it's your underage child going out drinking to bring in the New Year?
What if it's your underage child going out drinking to bring in the New Year?

As thoughts shift toward tonight’s Hogmanay celebrations, many of us will partake of a tipple or three. But will it just be the grown-ups doing so?

For many teenagers, Hogmanay involves the anxiety of having somewhere to go, something to do. More often than not, these plans involve alcohol.

In Scotland, it has been reported that more than 30% of 13-year-olds and a massive 70% of 15-year-olds have tried alcohol. For many, this happens at Hogmanay.

And according to one study, 15% of all adolescents can be classified as ‘risky users’ of alcohol.

Most anticipated Hogmanay in a generation

This year’s celebrations are arguably the most eagerly anticipated for a generation, being the first for three years that are not subject to Covid regulations.

Whether parents like it or not, tonight will see some under-18s drinking to excess.

Which might not be your problem. Unless it is. What if it’s your underage child going out drinking to bring in the New Year?

Whether parents like it or not, tonight will see some under-18s drinking to excess.

Dr Gemma Stevens is a psychology lecturer at Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen. Much of her research has centred on adolescents.

“Experimenting with things at that age is fairly common,” she said. “And so we need to recognise that they are going to experiment. And the older they are, the more inclined they are to want to experiment with alcohol.”

Some adolescents use alcohol to cope with the stresses and strains of growing up, others because of peer pressure.

And while simply forbidding something can be counter-productive, there are things parents can do to avoid their kids having a regrettable experience with alcohol.

‘Young people will model their behaviour on parents’

For example, by practising what we preach and setting an example ourselves.

“We now know that young people will model their behaviour on a significant other, often their parent,” said Dr Stevens.

“So if they see their parents engaging in alcohol consumption, particularly as a mechanism or buffer against day-to-day stresses, then they too might well engage in that kind of behaviour.

“Because let’s face it, growing up is a really challenging time.

“So set boundaries that reflect your own behaviour. What culture are you creating at home?

“That might well be an open and frank conversation you have to have with yourself, because you can’t expect your child to act differently if you’re setting a different example at home.”

Peer pressure and Hogmanay

Youth, peer pressure, and Hogmanay can be a potent mix.

Then there’s the problem of peer pressure, which is never greater than during the teenage years. Particularly in Scotland, and particularly at Hogmanay.

“Unfortunately Scotland does have a very unhealthy relationship with alcohol, it’s ingrained in our culture.

“Young people will experience peer pressure. And it’s particularly strong at Hogmanay. ‘What are my friends going to be doing?’

“But there are several things parents can do.

“Talk openly and honestly to your child about the serious risks associated with underage drinking.

“The difficult question for a parent is when to have that conversation. It really should be dependent on when they come into contact with alcohol consumption, whether it be at home or outside the home.

‘It’s not about being a killjoy’

“You could say things like, ‘I was a young person too, here’s some stories from when I was your age’.

“It’s not about being a killjoy. I mean, you just have to look at the news to see some of the horrendous things that go on due to underage drinking.

“So talking openly and honestly, but without being hypocritical about ourselves and our own behaviours. Because as I say, as parents, children model our behaviour.

“Back in our day it was very much do as I say, not as I do. But as psychologists we know that isn’t the case at all.

“It might not be a comfortable conversation, but it should be an ongoing one, rather than a one-off.

“What is your own relationship with alcohol? What was your relationship with alcohol? What are you exposing your child to?”

Dr Gemma Stevens of Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen.

So what are the risks associated with underage drinking?

Developing brains and self-image

Ultimately, it can lead to acute alcohol poisoning and even seizures.

“At that young age, your brain and liver are still very much developing. The impact of alcohol consumption on a developing brain is significant. Concentration, learning abilities.

“But it’s not just medical things. Inhibitions are lowered, raising the risk of getting involved in dangerous behaviour. They might be more inclined to behave in a way they wouldn’t ordinarily, risky and impulsive behaviours, for example unprotected sex.”

She added: “Self-image is a big thing for adolescents, it’s massive. But actually alcohol can contribute to lots of things that go against that self-image.

“It can give them bad skin, bad breath, weight gain, all these things that go hand-in-hand with self-image, which is so critical to young people at that age.”

Dr Stevens also made the point that, in an era when anxiety among our youth is skyrocketing, alcohol can simply exacerbate that anxiety.

Know where your child is

So much for letting our kids know the pitfalls of drinking alcohol. But as Dr Stevens admits, simply banning your child from doing something can have the effect of making it more desirable.

And despite our best efforts, our kids (as we did) will end up going against our wishes on occasion. As Dr Stevens says, it is inevitable that they will experiment at some point.

What should you do if your child does find themselves outside the home tonight?

“Communication with other parents is important. ‘Oh, you’re staying over at John’s house, great, I’m going to get in touch with John’s parents and ask if that’s okay’, that sort of thing.

“At Hogmanay it’s quite traditional for people to be at other people’s houses. But just make sure you know where your child is.”

 

Read more Real Life Parenting Dilemmas

 

My child was born in winter – when should they start school?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

To go with story by Garrett Stell. The Uist Unearthed app uses augmented reality to bring bronze age, iron age, and Viking age settlements to life for visitors. Picture shows; Illustration of the Uist Unearthed app. Uist. Supplied by Uist Unearthed Date; Unknown
Award-winning UHI project brings thousands of years of Uist history to life
Portrait of a stylish girl who is sitting by the window
'Actually it's they': Lost in gender politics? Here's our essential guide for parents
Students at UHI are being offered free breakfasts to help with the cost of living.
University offering help as more students turn to foodbanks during cost of living crisis
Primary 6 pupil Raihannat Abd-Rahmane, originally from Nigeria, sees snow for first time.
Aberdeen teacher captures 'precious innocent joy' of Nigerian pupil's first glimpse of snow
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Ruari talks about how he and his wife Laura Collinson balancing work, life and their children Picture shows; Ruari and Laura Collinson and their children. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Ruari Collinson Date; Unknown
How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?
Newton Park pupils slide down a snowy hill
Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie
The children involved for Scotstown School's nativity. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Schools across north-east perform the Nativity, meet with Santa and eat Christmas dinner
dyslexia is a different intelligence - 3d rendering; Shutterstock ID 1134750668; purchase_order: ; job:
What does dyslexia really look like?
A high school hall or room set up ready for an end of year final exam to be sat by students. examination paper sitting on the edge of a desk or table. ; Shutterstock ID 1799710684; purchase_order: ; job:
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: What's the future of Scottish qualifications?
Stonehaven Christmas tractor parade
GALLERY: Stonehaven tractor parade rakes in over £1,500 for local causes

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented